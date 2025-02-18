4 Analysts Assess Avient: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Avient (NYSE:AVNT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $55.0, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 3.77% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $53.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Avient among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Seaport Global Announces Buy $56.00 - Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 David Huang Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $59.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Avient. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Avient's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Avient

Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.

Avient: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Avient's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.16% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avient's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.88.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

