4 Analysts Assess Assurant: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $209.5, a high estimate of $222.00, and a low estimate of $194.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.7% from the previous average price target of $206.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Assurant is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $194.00 $186.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $217.00 $210.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $222.00 $223.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Assurant. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Assurant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Assurant's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Assurant's Background

Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a client base made up of individuals and institutions. Its segments are Global Housing, Global lifestyle, Corporate and Other. Global Housing provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products. Global Lifestyle, the key revenue-generating segment, provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Assurant: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Assurant displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Assurant's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Assurant's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Assurant's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

