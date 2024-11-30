4 American Trucks to Consider Buying in 2025

Buying a new vehicle — including trucks — isn’t easy. There is much to consider, from safety ratings to gas mileage, prices to aesthetics. With trucks, one must consider compacts versus full-size versus heavy-duty models as well as standard models versus electric versions. The amount of research that goes into finding the right truck can be just as intimidating as walking onto a new truck lot can be.

As such, US News & World Report recently compiled the best trucks of 2024 and 2025 for those looking for a new model, taking into consideration everything from safety to looks to cost. From that list, GOBanking Rates has culled the best American 2025 models available to consumers.

Looking for a new truck to buy in 2025? Consider these four models.

Heavy-Duty: 2025 Ford F-250 Super Duty

The US News & World Report noted that the Ford F-250 Super Duty is known for, above all else, the highest tow rating in its class, out-towing any other heavy-duty truck on the market. In addition to this, it comes with a very roomy and spacious cabin for a very comfortable ride, whether you’re towing or not.

Full-Size: 2025 Ram 1500

While the Ram 1500 doesn’t outclass its rivals in the towing department like the Ford F-250 Super Duty, it offers the best of just about everything else: a “stylish and luxurious” premium cabin, an extremely gentle ride for a full-size truck, an updated exterior design, a revamped interior design with larger touch screens, a new inline-six engine style, and more.

Compact: 2025 Chevrolet Colorado

US News & World Report described the Colorado as as a truck that can move from being a “basic work truck to well-equipped off-road beast, it’s comfortable, easy to drive and a solid value for the money.” It’s a versatile compact that’s just as easy off-road as it is on it, with a powerful tow capacity and a new 2025 that features an improved, stronger turbo-four engine when compared to previous models.

Electric: 2025 Rivian R1T

“Even for those not in the market for an [electric vehicle], the R1T is a compelling option,” the US News & World Report noted, because it “has just about everything you’d want in an electric pickup truck.” It has a solid drive range, is easy on the eyes, has enhanced battery packs, comes with improved suspension over previous model years, and is known for its swift acceleration for an electric truck.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 American Trucks to Consider Buying in 2025

