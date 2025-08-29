4 Amazon Hacks Every College Student on a Budget Should Know To Save Big on Essentials

The college experience has changed dramatically since Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, but one thing remains timeless — for all but the luckiest students, being broke is part of the game. Luckily, students can use the below methods to stretch their dollars on Amazon when stocking up on budget-friendly essentials.

Also here’s how to get free stuff on Amazon.

Discover Next: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

For You: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Subscribe To Amazon Student

Also known as Prime for Young Adults, Amazon Student is a program designed for 18- to 24-year-olds that reduces the price of a Prime membership by half, from $14.99 per month or $139 per year to $7.49 per month or $69 per year. It includes all the top perks and privileges of a full Prime membership, including:

Prime Delivery

Amazon Music

Prime Video

Prime Reading

Amazon Photos

It also includes other student-centric perks and deals, but the best part is that the free trial period lasts for a full six months.

Check Out: 4 Items With Greater Value at Dollar Tree Than Target

Take Your Required Reading List to the Amazon Textbooks Store

Now that it’s the world’s largest e-commerce platform, it’s easy to forget that Amazon started as a humble online bookstore — and those literary roots can help students save big bucks.

The Amazon Textbook Store offers the comfort and convenience of shopping from home with two-day delivery, but with substantial discounts, including:

Up to 90% off used textbooks

Up to 49% off new textbooks

Up to 60% off digital books

Buy Gently Used Items for Less on Amazon Resale

Consignment shops have long been a staple of college life and Amazon has updated the concept for the digital age with Amazon Resale. Formerly known as Amazon Warehouse, the platform offers deep discounts on pre-owned or open-box products, many of which are as good as new.

The company conducts comprehensive quality inspections before providing a thorough description and labeling each item in one of five categories:

Like new

Very good

Good

Acceptable

As-is

Buyers retain all Amazon fulfillment benefits, access to customer service and return rights while enjoying an average savings of 25%.

Seek Out Even Deeper Discounts on Amazon Outlet

Saving 25% on used products is good, but you might find even better deals on brand-new items by browsing Amazon Outlet. That’s where Amazon lists its overstock and clearance items, which include nearly every major category on the platform, including electronics, kitchen, home, pets, beauty, furniture, tools, musical instruments and many more. Discounts of 50% or more are standard and readily available.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Amazon Hacks Every College Student on a Budget Should Know To Save Big on Essentials

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.