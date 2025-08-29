4 Amazon Hacks Every College Student on a Budget Should Know To Save Big on Essentials

The college experience has changed dramatically since Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, but one thing remains timeless — for all but the luckiest students, being broke is part of the game. Luckily, students can use the below methods to stretch their dollars on Amazon when stocking up on budget-friendly essentials.
Subscribe To Amazon Student
Also known as Prime for Young Adults, Amazon Student is a program designed for 18- to 24-year-olds that reduces the price of a Prime membership by half, from $14.99 per month or $139 per year to $7.49 per month or $69 per year. It includes all the top perks and privileges of a full Prime membership, including:
- Prime Delivery
- Amazon Music
- Prime Video
- Prime Reading
- Amazon Photos
It also includes other student-centric perks and deals, but the best part is that the free trial period lasts for a full six months.
Take Your Required Reading List to the Amazon Textbooks Store
Now that it’s the world’s largest e-commerce platform, it’s easy to forget that Amazon started as a humble online bookstore — and those literary roots can help students save big bucks.
The Amazon Textbook Store offers the comfort and convenience of shopping from home with two-day delivery, but with substantial discounts, including:
- Up to 90% off used textbooks
- Up to 49% off new textbooks
- Up to 60% off digital books
Buy Gently Used Items for Less on Amazon Resale
Consignment shops have long been a staple of college life and Amazon has updated the concept for the digital age with Amazon Resale. Formerly known as Amazon Warehouse, the platform offers deep discounts on pre-owned or open-box products, many of which are as good as new.
The company conducts comprehensive quality inspections before providing a thorough description and labeling each item in one of five categories:
- Like new
- Very good
- Good
- Acceptable
- As-is
Buyers retain all Amazon fulfillment benefits, access to customer service and return rights while enjoying an average savings of 25%.
Seek Out Even Deeper Discounts on Amazon Outlet
Saving 25% on used products is good, but you might find even better deals on brand-new items by browsing Amazon Outlet. That’s where Amazon lists its overstock and clearance items, which include nearly every major category on the platform, including electronics, kitchen, home, pets, beauty, furniture, tools, musical instruments and many more. Discounts of 50% or more are standard and readily available.
