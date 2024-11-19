News & Insights

3P Learning Unveils Strategic Shift and Market Expansion

November 19, 2024 — 07:23 pm EST

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Ltd. is undergoing a strategic transformation by integrating its educational programs into a comprehensive suite called “3 Essentials,” aiming to enhance student learning and customer retention. The company has also reacquired the distribution rights for Reading Eggs in the USA from Edmentum for AUD 20 million, a move expected to strengthen its direct relationships with schools and potentially boost future revenue.

