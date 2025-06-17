3M's Consumer Unit Hurt by Soft Retail Markets: Is A Turnaround Expected?

3M Company MMM has been grappling with the persistent weakness in its Consumer segment. Softness in the consumer retail end markets, owing to lower consumer discretionary spending, has remained a major concern over the past several quarters. This is reflected in the Consumer segment’s top line, which decreased 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025, following a decline of about 2% in 2024.



There has been a particular weakness in the command and packaging expression businesses. Also, softness in the auto OEM business due to low auto build rates in Europe and the United States is concerning for 3M. Amid this, the Federal Reserve’s cautious approach regarding interest rate adjustments, with a rate cut likely on hold until at least September, is expected to further delay the segment’s recovery. The company expects consumer spending on hardline goods to remain muted and hurt the segment’s performance in the near term.



Despite this, 3M is poised to benefit from the continued strength in its Safety and Industrial segment. Strong momentum in the electrical, roofing granules, industrial adhesives and tapes, industrial specialties and personal safety markets bodes well for the company’s growth in the quarters ahead.

Segmental Performance of MMM’s Peers in Q1

Among 3M’s major peers, Griffon Corporation GFF has been witnessing weakness in the Consumer and Professional Products segment. Demand for Griffon’s products like outdoor tools, project tools and outdoor decor and watering products has been particularly weak. Though Griffon anticipates a healthy demand environment in Australia, weakness in North America and the United Kingdom is expected to persist through fiscal 2025.



Its another peer, Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL, has been subject to a slowdown in the residential construction market and project delays. This has been adversely impacting the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies segment’s performance. The slowdown in the new housing, repair and remodel activities, due to high interest rates, unfavorable weather conditions and affordability challenges, might continue to affect Carlisle’s near-term performance.

Shares of 3M have lost 5.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, 3M is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94X, above the industry average of 16.44X. The metric is pegged higher than its five-year median of 15.97X. MMM carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMM’s earnings for second-quarter 2025 and 2025 has declined 1% and 0.9%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

