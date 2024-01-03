3M To Launch World's First Self-charging Headset At CES 2024

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) is set to launch the world's first self-charging protective communications headset that converts outdoor and indoor light into clean electrical energy at CES 2024.

The headset uses a patented solar cell technology called Powerfoyle that recharges a built-in lithium-ion battery and eliminates the need for single-use batteries.

"This technology is a real game-changer," said Peter Berghamn, business director of 3M PELTOR. "3M is relentlessly focused on inventing for tomorrow and the advanced engineering and materials science woven into these headsets has created a perfect blend of performance, design, protection, and sustainability. With more than 70 years of experience in communications equipment, our 3M PELTOR brand has pushed to offer an ever-evolving range of product solutions to meet customers' needs."

3M partnered closely with Swedish tech company Exeger to optimize the Powerfoyle solar cells by using 3M's film technology. Exeger's manufacturing of Powerfoyle runs on 100% clean energy at its two Stockholm locations.

Headsets are expected to be available for purchase in March 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.