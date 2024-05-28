3M Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for 3M (NYSE:MMM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 7 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for 3M, presenting an average target of $104.35, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.84% from the previous average price target of $101.47.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of 3M among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $118.00 $112.00 Jeffrey Sprague Vertical Research Raises Buy $140.00 $92.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $115.00 $91.13 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $98.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $87.00 $78.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $98.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $110.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $118.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $98.00 $95.31 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $78.00 $84.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $107.00 $126.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Maintains Neutral $105.00 $105.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $84.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $126.00 $111.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $111.00 $110.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $84.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to 3M. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 3M's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of 3M's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About 3M

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902, when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well known for its research and development laboratory and it leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of the second quarter of 2024, 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, and consumer. Nearly 50% of the company's revenue comes from outside the Americas, with the safety and industrial segment constituting a plurality of net sales. Many of the company's tens of thousands of products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.

Key Indicators: 3M's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: 3M's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Sell Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.