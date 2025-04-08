3M Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Ratings for 3M (NYSE:MMM) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for 3M, revealing an average target of $150.0, a high estimate of $179.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.6% increase from the previous average price target of $146.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 3M. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$165.00 | |Andrew Obin |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $179.00|$175.00 | |Deane Dray |RBC Capital |Maintains |Underperform | $96.00|$96.00 | |Deane Dray |RBC Capital |Maintains |Underperform | $96.00|$96.00 | |Andrew Obin |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $175.00|$160.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $152.00|$142.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $165.00|$161.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $165.00|$162.00 | |Joe O'Dea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $170.00|$140.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $162.00|$165.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to 3M. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of 3M's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of 3M's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

Delving into 3M's Background

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Financial Insights: 3M

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, 3M showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.13% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.56.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

