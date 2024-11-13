3M Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $152.5, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.81% increase from the previous average price target of $134.00.

The standing of 3M among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $184.00 $130.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $100.00 $99.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $143.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Buy $180.00 - Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $146.00 $105.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $130.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $125.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: 3M displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 32.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, 3M faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

