3M (MMM), Svante Collaborate to Develop CO2 Removal Products

3M Company MMM recently entered into a joint development agreement) with British Columbia -based Svante Technologies, Inc. (Svante) to advance products that can trap carbon dioxide (CO2) found in the atmosphere and remove it permanently.



The process for coating solid sorbents onto laminate sheets and stacking into high-performance filters, which has been developed by Svante, can capture CO2 from industrial point-source (from hydrogen, cement, steel, aluminum, pulp & paper plants, and refineries) and from direct air as well. Svante's technology can be applied to 85% of the total carbon capture and removal segment, given that it serves a wide array of markets.



The venture capital unit of MMM, 3M Ventures, recently raised $318 million by partaking in Svante’s Series E fundraising round, to speed up the advancement of the latter’s carbon capture and removal technology.



The collaboration between the two companies is aimed at developing and manufacturing solutions by utilizing parallel channel structured adsorbent technology for sale in the carbon dioxide removal industry. MMM's competence in filtration technology is likely to be leveraged by Svante to scale the carbon-adsorbing solutions with the required pace to combat climate change.

