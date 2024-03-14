3M (MMM) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

3M Company (MMM) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $104.07. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.5% gain over the past four weeks.

3M’s rally is primarily driven by optimism over the strong momentum in its advanced materials, commercial solutions and auto original equipment manufacturer businesses. Backed by strength across its businesses, the company recently raised its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2024, which instills optimism. 3M currently anticipates adjusted earnings in the range of $2.05-$2.20 per share for the quarter, up from $2.00-$2.15 projected earlier.

This maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $7.77 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For 3M, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MMM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

3M is a member of the Zacks Diversified Operations industry. One other stock in the same industry, LSB (LXU), finished the last trading session 0.1% higher at $7.39. LXU has returned -4.5% over the past month.

LSB's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -52.9% over the past month to $0.10. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -60%. LSB currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

