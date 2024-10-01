News & Insights

Technology
MMM

3M Launches WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector For $169.99

October 01, 2024 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 3M Company (MMM), Tuesday announced the launch of 3M WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector, a first-of-its-kind solar charging wireless Bluetooth hearing protector for consumers.

With the solar cell technology Powerfoyle, the headset continuously charges itself using any available light source, whether indoors or outdoors.

Also, it has a Noise Reduction Rating of 26 Db, helping to reduce the risk of hearing loss in customers.

The headset is now available for purchase at a price of $169.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.