3M Increases 2025 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) increased its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.95 - $8.05, from $7.75 - $8.00. The company expects adjusted total sales growth of above 2.5 percent, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of above 2 percent.

Third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to 3M was $834 million compared to $1.37 billion, a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.55 compared to $2.48. Adjusted EPS was $2.19, up 10% year-on-year. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $6.52 billion from $6.29 billion, prior year. Adjusted sales were $6.3 billion, up 4.1% year-on-year with adjusted organic sales up 3.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $6.25 billion in revenue.

Shares of 3M are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.