3M Increases 2025 Adj. EPS Guidance

October 21, 2025 — 06:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) increased its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.95 - $8.05, from $7.75 - $8.00. The company expects adjusted total sales growth of above 2.5 percent, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of above 2 percent.

Third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to 3M was $834 million compared to $1.37 billion, a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.55 compared to $2.48. Adjusted EPS was $2.19, up 10% year-on-year. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $6.52 billion from $6.29 billion, prior year. Adjusted sales were $6.3 billion, up 4.1% year-on-year with adjusted organic sales up 3.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $6.25 billion in revenue.

Shares of 3M are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

