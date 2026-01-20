3M Co. Reports Fall In Q4 Income

Markets
(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $577 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $728 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $987 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $6.133 billion from $6.010 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $577 Mln. vs. $728 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $6.133 Bln vs. $6.010 Bln last year.

