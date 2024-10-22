3M Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for 3M Co. (MMM):

Earnings: $1.372 billion in Q3 vs. -$2.075 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.48 in Q3 vs. -$3.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.095 billion or $1.98 per share for the period.

Revenue: $6.294 billion in Q3 vs. $6.270 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.30

