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3M, Bain Capital To Acquire Madison Fire & Rescue; Forms JV For Fire Safety Solutions

March 19, 2026 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM), a provider of diversified technology services, on Thursday said it agreed to acquire Madison Fire & Rescue in partnership with Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF), for $1.95 billion and form a new joint venture focused on fire safety and rescue solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Under the agreement, 3M will contribute its Scott Safety business to the venture, receive $700 million in cash proceeds at closing and hold a 50.1% stake, while Bain Capital will own 49.9%.

The new entity will combine Scott Safety's self-contained breathing apparatus solutions with Madison Fire & Rescue's portfolio of rescue technology and fire suppression products.

Madison Fire & Rescue offers products under brands including Holmatro, Amkus, Task Force Tips, Fire Fighting Systems and Waterax.

On Wednesday, Bain Capital closed trading 0.32% lesser at $12.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, 3M Co. is 0.19% lesser at $144.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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