MMM

3M Appoints William Brown As Chairman

February 10, 2025 — 07:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM), a conglomerate company, Monday announced that it has appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director William Brown as Chairman, with effect from March 1. David Bozeman was elected to Board of Directors.

Executive Chairman Michael Roman has announced his intention to retire from March 1. Roman has agreed to continue to serve as Executive Advisor to the Board until his retirement on May 1.

David Bozeman, President and CEO of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., has been elected to 3M's Board of Directors, effective February 6. Bozeman had previously worked at Ford, Amazon, Caterpillar, and Harley-Davidson.

In the pre-market trading, 3M is 0.01% lesser at $149.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

MMM

