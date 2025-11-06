3D Systems' Posts Narrower Loss in Q3 Earnings, Revenues Down Y/Y

3D Systems DDD reported a third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP loss of 8 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.11%. The figure was narrower than the reported loss of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



DDD reported revenues of $91.2 million, down 19.2% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.41%.



Shares dropped 0.76% to $2.60 at close on Nov. 5. Year to date, 3D Systems shares have dropped 20.7%, underperforming the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector’s return of 6.6%.

DDD’s Q3 Quarterly Details

Product revenues declined 28.3% year over year to $52.3 million in the third quarter, contributing 57.3% to total revenues. Services revenues, which accounted for 42.7% of total revenues, decreased 2.6% year over year to $38.9 million.



The company operates through two key segments — Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions — tailored to the diverse industries it serves. Healthcare Solutions focuses on dental, medical devices, personalized health services and regenerative medicine, whereas Industrial Solutions caters to aerospace, defense, transportation and general manufacturing.



In the third quarter, Healthcare Solutions’ revenues decreased 22.3% year over year to $42.8 million. MedTech increased more than 8% year over year.



Industrial Solutions' revenues declined 16.3% year over year to $48.5 million. Aerospace and Defense grew 50% year over year.

DDD Q3 Operating Details

In the third quarter of 2025, DDD’s non-GAAP gross profit fell 30.4% year over year to $29.6 million. The non-GAAP gross profit margin declined 520 basis points to 32.4% due to lower sales volumes and the divestiture of the Geomagic business.



Adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, narrower by $3.5 million due to lower operating expense, which fell 27.2% year over year to $44.7 million.

3D Systems’ Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $95.5 million, lower than $116.4 million as of June 30.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, DDD had a total debt of $122.6 million, unchanged sequentially. A total of $34.7 million in debt is scheduled to mature in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the remaining $92 million maturing in 2030.

DDD Offers Positive Q4 Guidance

3D Systems expects revenues to grow between 8% and 10% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Strong new printer systems sales, increased materials consumption, and an anticipated rise in customer capital expenditures are expected to drive this top-line growth.



Personalized health services are expected to deliver strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 and deliver double-digit growth for 2025.

