3D SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $DDD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

3D SYSTEMS ($DDD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $100,452,075 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.

3D SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

3D SYSTEMS insiders have traded $DDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W HULL (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 115,971 shares for an estimated $447,648

JEFFREY A GRAVES (President and CEO) purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

3D SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of 3D SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

3D SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $656,422 of award payments to $DDD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

3D SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

