3D Systems (DDD) Verifies NASA's ODS Alloy GRX-810 Properties

3D Systems DDD recently announced that it has successfully verified the properties of National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (“NASA”) Alloy GRX-810, an oxide dispersion strengthened (“ODS”) alloy.

Developed through 3D printing process, the new metal alloy GRX-810 can endure temperatures more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, is more malleable and can survive over 1,000 times longer than existing state-of-the-art alloys. It is ideal for harsh aerospace applications like usage in building parts of aircraft, rocket engines, turbine blades and exhaust nozzle components. The laser powder bed fusion super alloy provides an exceptional combination of strength, ductility, creep life and heat resistance.

The company utilized its direct metal printing platform and materials provided by NASA to process and test the mechanical properties of GRX-810. 3D Systems’ aerospace & defense segment vice president, Dr. Michael Shepard, stated "Our work with this material provided by NASA underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing and enabling the production of next-generation aerospace components. We are thrilled to be part of the early stages of this exciting development and look forward to unlocking new possibilities with GRX-810."

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend.

Going forward, 3D Systems expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings. Few days ago, it revealed that the University Hospital of Salzburg in Austria has successfully implemented the company’s Kumovis R1 printer and DDD subsidiary, Oqton’s D2P and Geomagic Freeform software solutions for meeting a specific patient’s need.

In March, 3D Systems collaborated with Switzerland-based TE Connectivity TEL to develop an additive manufacturing solution that will produce electrical connectors meeting stringent UL regulatory requirements.

Designed under the partnership of the company’s Application Innovation Group and TE Connectivity’s team to meet TEL’s material performance and high tolerance requirements, the newly developed solution leverages 3D Systems’ Figure 4 Modular, Figure 4 material and 3D Sprint software solution & services. The solution is the first known printable photopolymer to complete a UL1-recognized long-term thermal aging study.

Through a separate deal in the same month, DDD expanded its industry-leading digital dentistry portfolio with the launch of NextDent Base and NextDent Cast materials and NextDent LCD1 3D printer. In March, Oqton, a wholly-owned and independently operated subsidiary of the additive manufacturer, entered into a technical and commercial software development agreement with Baker Hughes BKR, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers based in Houston, TX, to create an industrial digital ecosystem.

Per the agreement, the two companies will combine the expertise in engineering and manufacturing skills to transform the way products are brought to the market in highly regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare. Baker Hughes intends to integrate Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System into its proprietary applications creating an enhanced additive manufacturing platform that will accelerate innovation in energy sector.

Zacks Ranks & Stock to Consider

Currently, 3D Systems and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while TE Connectivity has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of DDD and BKR have plunged 33.6% and 3.6%, respectively, while TEL climbed 3.2% in the past year.

A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Meta Platforms META, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny downward to $1.96 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved south by 2 cents to $10.24 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. Shares of the company have gained 13.8% in the past year.

