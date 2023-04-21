3D Systems' (DDD) Tech Used for Customized Cranial Implant

3D Systems DDD recently revealed that the University Hospital of Salzburg in Austria has successfully implemented the company’s Kumovis R1 printer and DDD subsidiary Oqton’s D2P and Geomagic Freeform software solutions for meeting a specific patient’s need.

The hospital’s in-house clinicians and surgeons combined these point-of-care additive manufacturing technologies of 3D Systems to produce a 3D-printed PEEK cranial implant as a custom device. They created 3D models from Rainer Trummer’s computed tomography scan images by utilizing Oqton D2P software. They used Oqton Geomagic Freeform solution to complete the design of the 55-year-old patient’s occipital prosthesis.

Evonik Industries AG’s VESTAKEEP i4 3DF PEEK filament, an implantable high-performance plastic, was used for printing the cranial implant on 3D Systems’ Kumovis R1 extrusion platform. The total process took around 10 hours for getting completed.

Rainer Trummer, a computer scientist by profession, has been suffering from craniosynostosis (a birth skull deformity defect). He received the successfully manufactured 3D-printed PEEK cranial implant.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

3D Systems’ Kumovis R1 is a 3D printing medical device that can make implants by using plastic materials such as poly ether ether ketone, polyphenylsulfone, polyether imide and poly ether ketone ketone while retaining the original mechanical properties. It was specifically designed to enable point-of-care applications within hospitals. With the successful application of the cranial implant, the company strengthens its position as a leader in providing point of care digital manufacturing technologies within hospital settings.

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend.

Going forward, 3D Systems expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings. In March, the company collaborated with Switzerland-based TE Connectivity TEL to develop an additive manufacturing solution that will produce electrical connectors meeting stringent UL regulatory requirements.

Designed under the partnership of 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group and TE Connectivity’s team to meet TEL’s material performance and high tolerance requirements, the newly developed solution leverages 3D Systems’ Figure 4 Modular, Figure 4 material and 3D Sprint software solution & services. The solution is the first known printable photopolymer to complete a UL1-recognized long-term thermal aging study.

Through a separate deal in the same month, DDD expanded its industry-leading digital dentistry portfolio with the launch of NextDent Base and NextDent Cast materials and NextDent LCD1 3D printer. In March, Oqton, a wholly-owned, independently operated subsidiary of the additive manufacturer, entered into a technical and commercial software development agreement with Baker Hughes BKR, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers based in Houston, TX, to create an industrial digital ecosystem.

Per the agreement, the two companies will combine the expertise in engineering and manufacturing skills to transform the way products are brought to the market in highly regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare. Baker Hughes intends to integrate Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System into its proprietary applications creating an enhanced additive manufacturing platform that will accelerate innovation in energy sector.

Zacks Ranks & Stock to Consider

Currently, 3D Systems and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while TE Connectivity has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of DDD and BKR have plunged 36.4% and 8.5%, respectively, while TEL climbed 1.3% in the past year.

A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Meta Platforms META, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny upward to $1.97 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $10.23 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. Shares of the company have gained 13.3% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.