3D Systems (DDD) Printer to Upscale Manufacturing in India

3D Systems DDD recently announced that an additive manufacturing-focused training center, Matrix Moon, purchased the company’s EXT 1070 Titan Pellet 3D printer.

With this move, 3D Systems’ reseller, Matrix Moon, intends to transform manufacturing in India. Matrix Moon will utilize the EXT Titan Pellet system to efficiently and cost-effectively offer a broad range of applications for its customers. This will include molds, tooling and patterns for foundries and plastics manufacturers, as well as end-use parts in aerospace, automotive, HVAC and consumer product industries.

The EXT 1070 Titan Pellet is a large-format and high-speed industrial production system utilizing low-cost thermoplastic pellet feedstocks. It is a proven production additive manufacturing system for applications including patterns, molds, tooling, jigs, fixtures, end-use parts and full-scale prototypes. Built with a welded steel frame and an industrial actively heated enclosure, the 3D Systems EXT 1070 produces functional and high-performance parts on the factory floor. The modular toolhead system enables customers to add a second pellet extruder, filament printing capability and/or computerized numerical control milling functionality either with initial machine purchase or after.

The EXT Titan Pellet printers’ global install base includes companies in industries like automotive, aerospace, foundries, consumer products and general manufacturing. The printers offer up to 10 times reduction in material cost and a wider range of functional materials than traditional filament-based 3D printers. Matrix Moon, the first to bring this technology in India, will use EXT 1070 Titan Pellet 3D printer to produce sample parts from its demo center. It has chosen the configuration that includes the optional milling spindle tool head to enable hybrid additive and subtractive manufacturing processes on the same machine.

The company is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. Going forward, it expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

The company recently collaborated with Munich-headquartered Oerlikon AM to scale metal additive manufacturing in high-criticality markets like semiconductor and aerospace.

In June, DDD and SWANY Co., Ltd. collaborated to promote large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing adoption in Japan. SWANY is planning to open a new demo center with 3D Systems EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer (formerly, Titan Atlas 2.5 HS) in October 2023. Together, the companies will showcase high-throughput production capabilities by enabling efficient additive and subtractive production of large-format parts.

In May, an Ohio-based contract manufacturer, The Technology House, purchased SLA 750 from 3D Systems to enhance manufacturing workflow. In the same month, MolyWorks, a California-based developer of the circular economy for metal, integrated the company’s direct metal printing solution, Flex 350, into its manufacturing workflow.

In April, the company revealed that the University Hospital of Salzburg in Austria has successfully implemented 3D Systems’ Kumovis R1 printer and its subsidiary, Oqton’s D2P and Geomagic Freeform software solutions for meeting a specific patient’s need.

In March, DDD collaborated with Switzerland-based TE Connectivity TEL to develop an additive manufacturing solution that will produce electrical connectors meeting stringent UL regulatory requirements.

Designed under the partnership of the company’s Application Innovation Group and TE Connectivity’s team to meet TEL’s material performance and high tolerance requirements, the newly developed solution leverages 3D Systems’ Figure 4 Modular, Figure 4 material and 3D Sprint software solution & services. The solution is the first known printable photopolymer to complete a UL1-recognized long-term thermal aging study.

Oqton, a wholly-owned and independently operated subsidiary of the additive manufacturer, entered into a technical and commercial software development agreement with Baker Hughes BKR, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers based in Houston, TX, to create an industrial digital ecosystem.

Per the agreement, the two companies will combine their expertise in engineering and manufacturing skills to transform the way products are brought to the market in highly regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare. Baker Hughes intends to integrate Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System into its proprietary applications creating an enhanced additive manufacturing platform that will accelerate innovation in the energy sector.

During the March-ended quarter, 3D Systems reported revenues of $121.2 million, which declined 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $134.3 million, suggesting a 4% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $140.1 million.

Zacks Rank & a Key Pick

Currently, 3D Systems, TE Connectivity and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Shares of DDD have lost 5.8% but that of TEL and BKR have gained 18.8% and 24.2%, respectively, over the past year.

A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Salesforce CRM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.44 in the past 30 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 30.9% in the past year.

