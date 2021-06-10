3D Systems' (DDD) New PIV Testing Material Hits the Market

3D Systems DDD recently released a new material — Accura Composite PIV — for motorsports wind tunnel PIV testing applications. The material was developed in partnership with Alpine F1 Team.



Notably, the Accura Composite PIV can rapidly produce parts, including CAD and wind tunnel, in high-contrast color optimized for PIV testing. The material can also be used as part of the complete 3D Systems additive manufacturing solution, which includes the company’s stereolithography (SLA) technology, software, and advanced application services.



The racing teams constantly strive to increase performance levels in the cars. Formula 1 companies that have used 3D Systems’ SLA technology have been able to access innovations like integrated pressure tappings and build powerful and highly productive aerodynamic parts.



The Accura Composite PIV can reduce the steps taken to produce wind tunnel parts in other available materials.

Efforts in 3D Printing Industry

With the 3D printing industry booming, the company’s focus on this market presents a favorable long-term opportunity. As a matter of fact, majority of 3D Systems’ customers are shifting from prototyping to end-use production, using 3D printing technology, and the company believes that it is well positioned to aid them in their transformation. Moving ahead, 3D Systems believes that robust demand for production printers, materials and software will continue to act as major catalysts, supplementing growth.





Moving in the direction of its vision, the company launched the 3DXpert software solution for direct metal 3D printing and made groundbreaking advancements to its Figure 4 technology — the ultra-fast, modular SLA system — designed for the production of plastic parts on the factory floor. These initiatives are a bold, definite step toward the company’s transition from prototyping to production. 3D Systems is enabling 3D production through digital design and manufacturing workflows, technology advancements and material innovation, and application engineering expertise.



Markedly, 3D technology has the potential to revolutionize manufacturing and improve the commercial space. Various companies, ranging from hospital managers to car manufacturers, are now opting for varied 3D solutions to address simple make-to-stock orders as well as complex, engineer-to-order production strategies.



Consequently, the company has been expanding its operational processes to meet increasing demand across diverse sectors. For instance, sectors like automotive, consumer products, government and defense, industrial/business machines, education research, and others (arts and architecture) are expected to raise demand for 3D printing products. Apart from these, aerospace and the trillion-dollar oil & gas industry are showing a penchant for 3D printing too, which will aid the company’s growth in the future.



Moreover, 3D Systems has been making acquisitions to diversify its offerings, add synergistic technology and expand its domain expertise in operating markets. Encouragingly, the company has already secured an important place in sectors like manufacturing, medical and aerospace, while also pursuing unconventional sectors like food and fashion. Going forward, the company expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

3D Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, Lam Research Corporation LRCX and LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, Lam Research and LG Display is currently pegged at 8%, 32.8% and 32.56%, respectively.

