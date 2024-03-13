3D Systems' (DDD) Metal 3D Printers Gain Adoption at Wilting

3D Systems DDD recently announced that Wilting, an industrial machining and metal 3D printing service provider, has integrated two single laser DMP Flex 350 and one DMP Flex 350 Dual metal 3D printer into its manufacturing floor.



The addition not only augments Wilting's production capacity but also enhances its materials portfolio, catering to the diverse needs of its client base.



Wilting's journey into additive manufacturing has been significantly catalyzed by its collaboration with 3D Systems' Application Innovation Group. At the heart of Wilting’s expansion lies 3D Systems' DMP Flex 350 platform, meticulously designed to facilitate flexible application use from initial development to serial production.



The platform's quick-swap build modules and efficient powder recycling mechanisms expedite the production process, ensuring uninterrupted 24/7 productivity essential for meeting customer demands.



Furthermore, the incorporation of Oqton's 3DXpert software streamlines the additive manufacturing workflow, enabling a seamless transition from design to post-processing, thereby optimizing efficiency and precision.



3D Systems' collaboration with Wilting exemplifies the transformative potential of additive manufacturing in revolutionizing traditional manufacturing paradigms.

3D Systems Benefits From Robust Portfolio

Additive manufacturing is gaining traction among larger industries seeking economically viable solutions. 3D Systems, recognizing its position as the largest among all additive manufacturing companies, is actively pursuing scalability.



DDD’s wide range of solutions includes orthopedic and dental implants for human beings to key components for aerospace, automotive, and many other industrial markets. Increased printer size, speed and reliability are helping 3D Systems offer mass customization of components that is attracting large industrial as well as healthcare companies.



3D Systems expects the additive manufacturing industry to witness a CAGR of more than 20% over the next five to seven years, hitting $80 billion during this timeframe. This opportunity bodes well for DDD, given its portfolio strength and high investments in research & development.



3D Systems’ technology brings together metal and polymer hardware platforms supported by an intelligent cloud-based software. It is expanding into emerging markets like regenerative medicine, which further boosts prospects.



In the recently reported fourth quarter of 2023, 3D Systems delivered nine new products, five new materials, three printer upgrades and one key accessory. It recently shipped its first MJP300W jetting system and completed validation of testing on its SLS300 machine. DDD remains involved in the development of 40 new products that are anticipated to be available for release by the end of 2024.



However, uncertain macroeconomic conditions that are keeping customer budgets under pressure and have hurt capital expenditure spending are a concern in the near term. Increasing competition, particularly from new entrants in China in the hardware side of the business, has been a headwind.



These factors have hurt performance in the past year, with shares declining 52.6%, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 53%.



Nevertheless, 3D Systems’ efficiency programs and cost control strategy are expected to help in driving gross margin expansion while lowering operating expenses simultaneously. This is expected to result in a positive EBITDA performance for the current year.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

