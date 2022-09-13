3D Systems (DDD) Introduces Two Production Grade Materials

3D Systems DDD recently unveiled two production-grade materials — Figure 4 Tough Clear and DuraForm PAx Black — for application in industries, including consumer goods, transportation & motorsports, aerospace & defense and service bureaus. These additive manufacturing solutions, designed to accelerate material innovation, are likely to be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.

3D Systems’ first clear material solution, Tough Clear, is an addition to its Figure 4 portfolio of production-grade materials. DDD offers long-term stability that minimizes reprints due to resistance to discoloration or yellowing for up to eight years indoors and one and half years outdoors. The durable production solution also offers environmental stability of the mechanical properties it holds, humidity stability and chemical compatibility.

The newly-designed cost-efficient solution can be used for manufacturing end-use high-volume small plastic parts, load-bearing handles, cranks, knobs, levers, structural brackets, snap-fits, fasteners, lighting covers, cases, reflectors, lenses, light guides and fast-moving consumer goods. It offers excellent clarity that can be improved with post-processing.

The leading 3D content-to-print solutions provider’s other launch, DuraForm PAx Black, is a nylon copolymer that offers properties similar to injection molded plastics. Its low printing temperatures enable high throughput and high impact resistance with a high elongation support break in any direction, including Z. This low-cost solution, an addition to 3D Systems’ open material portfolio for use with selective laser sintering printers, offers more than five years of long-term stability indoors and has low operator maintenance.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Highly recyclable, DuraForm PAx Black material can be used for the development of applications, such as orthotics, tooling handles, splints and braces, and ducting in rugged environments, living hinges, liquid reservoirs and enclosures requiring high impact and high toughness.

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. DDD is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. Going forward, DDD expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.



Last week, the additive manufacturer declared the formation of a wholly-owned bioprinting startup, Systemic Bio, to accelerate the development of new drugs that will aid in reducing or eliminating the need for animal testing. This is likely to expand 3D Systems’ growth opportunities in the domain of pharmaceuticals and create a new revenue stream that could reach $100 million annually over the next five years.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

3D Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DDD have plunged 66.5% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Clearfield CLFD, Silicon Laboratories SLAB and EPAM Systems EPAM, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 60 days.



Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have increased 126.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 36% to $1.13 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% up to $4.41 per share in the past 60 days.



Silicon Laboratories’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have decreased 10% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPAM Systems' third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 5 cents upward to $2.45 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 13 cents north to $9.79 per share in the past 30 days.



EPAM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 23%. The stock has decreased 29% in the past year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Free Stock Analysis Report



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.