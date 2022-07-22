3D Systems (DDD), Fleet Space Tie Up for RF Antenna Design

3D Systems DDD recently announced that it has entered into a new collaboration with Fleet Space Technologies — the only space company in Australia to design, build and launch commercial Nano Satellites. Under the contract, 3D Systems and Fleet Space Technologies have jointly developed innovative radio frequency ("RF") patch antennas for the Alpha satellite constellation of the space company.

3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (“AIG”), a team of engineers and experts that collaborates closely with customers to solve their complex design and additive manufacturing challenges, printed the RF patch antennas in LaserForm AlSi10Mg and A6061-RAM2 materials on its DMP Flex 350 metal 3D printer. The additively manufactured RF patch antennas include process development and bridge production that enable companies for small satellite applications to move to small batch production from Fleet Space’s existing RF patch design within three weeks.

With expertise in industries like aerospace and defense, automotive and motorsports, dental, jewelry, medical devices, and semiconductor, 3D Systems’ AIG team aided Fleet Space Technologies’ engineering team in designing the antennas to meet the size, weight, and performance requirements of the Alpha satellites.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

As part of this venture, Fleet Space Technologies brings 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 for in-house antenna production in its headquarters at Beverley, Adelaide. These RF patch antennas will be designed for each of the 140 low earth orbit satellites operating in the space company’s Alpha constellation under its ExoSphere initiative.

3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 is designed for flexible application use for research and development projects, application development and serial production. Its quick-swap build modules and fast powder recycling accelerate volume part production. It comes with an all-in-one integrated metal additive manufacturing software, 3DXpert, to prepare, optimize and manufacture 3D CAD models, to quickly and efficiently transition from a 3D model to successfully printed parts.

3D Systems is currently witnessing robust prospects across most of its end businesses. The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like improving existing 3D printers, strengthening partnerships and enhancing productivity to drive growth. In June, the company signed a strategic partnership with the EMS Group’s Specialty Chemicals business unit, EMS-GRILTECH, to jointly develop additive manufacturing materials. The partners have recently launched a nylon copolymer, DuraForm PAx Natural, that features properties similar to injection molded plastics and intends to develop other materials showcasing superior performance in the powder-bed fusion platform utilizing SLS printing technology in the future.

Earlier in March, 3D Systems partnered with the Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem developer, Enhatch, to jointly design and deliver patient-specific medical devices. By integrating Enhatch's advanced technologies into its medical device workflow for developing patient-specific solutions, 3D Systems has been addressing the growing demand for personalized medical devices.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

3D Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DDD have plunged 73.6% over YTD.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Axcelis Technologies ACLS, Keysight Technologies KEYS and Baidu BIDU. While Axcelis currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Keysight and Baidu carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis' second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 6 cents northward to $1.00 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved a penny north to $4.38 per share in the past 30 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 23.5%. Shares of ACLS have surged 39.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.79 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved a penny north to $7.17 per share in the past seven days.



Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 8%. Shares of KEYS have fallen 27.5% in YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 4 cents upward to $1.42 per share over the past seven days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3 cents north to $8.30 per share in the past seven days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 52.9%. Shares of BIDU have decreased 5.3% in YTD.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.