3D Systems (DDD), Enhatch Boost Personalized Medical Delivery

3D Systems DDD announced that it has inked a partnership with the Hoboken-based Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem developer — Enhatch — to jointly design and deliver patient-specific medical devices.

Founded in 2012, Enhatch develops software applications powered by artificial intelligence to streamline surgical elements. Utilizing advanced analytics, it evaluates and mitigates potential risks in the surgical planning process. Its data-driven technology aids surgeons and medical device companies to spend less time on surgical plannings and more time on their patients.

Enhatch’s Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem is an end-to-end technology platform delivering intelligent surgery solutions, which elevate patient care to new heights. Incorporating Enhatch's advanced technologies into its medical device workflow for developing patient-specific solutions, 3D Systems will be able to meet the growing demand for personalized medical devices more efficiently.

This alliance will help 3D Systems generate an optimized, automated and scalable workflow making surgical processes trackable and cost-efficient.

3D Systems is currently witnessing robust prospects across most of its end business. DDD remains bullish on the prospects of its healthcare business. The consistent demand for printers and materials for medical and dental customers is fueling this segment’s growth.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like improving existing 3D printers, strengthening partnerships and enhancing productivity to drive growth. In February, it teamed up with Saremco Dental AG to accelerate innovation in digital dentistry. This strategic partnership intends to combine the power of 3D Systems’ NextDent digital dentistry solution with Saremco’s materials science expertise, enabling dental laboratories and clinics to address a variety of indications with unparalleled accuracy, productivity and lower costs.

