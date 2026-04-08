3D Systems (DDD) Down 25.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for 3D Systems (DDD). Shares have lost about 25.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is 3D Systems due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

3D Systems Posts Narrower Loss in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

3D Systems reported a fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share, narrower than the reported loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share.



DDD reported revenues of $106.3 million, down 4.3% year over year but up 16% on a sequential basis. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.87%.

DDD’s Q4 Quarterly Details

Product revenues declined 11.2% year over year to $62.6 million in the fourth quarter, contributing 59% to total revenues. Services revenues, which accounted for 41% of total revenues, increased 7.7% year over year to $43.7 million.



The company operates through two key segments — Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions — tailored to the diverse industries it serves. Healthcare Solutions focuses on dental, medical devices, personalized health services and regenerative medicine, whereas Industrial Solutions caters to aerospace, defense, transportation and general manufacturing.



In the fourth quarter, Healthcare Solutions’ revenues increased 25% year over year to $50.5 million. MedTech increased more than 8% year over year.



Industrial Solutions' revenues declined 21.1% year over year to $55.8 million. Aerospace and Defense grew 50% year over year.

DDD Q4 Operating Details

In the fourth quarter of 2025, DDD’s non-GAAP gross profit fell 5% year over year to $33 million. The non-GAAP gross profit margin declined 30 basis points to 31% due to lower sales volumes.



Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 was narrower than the loss of $19.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expense was $42.5 million compared with $58.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

3D Systems’ Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $97.1 million, higher than $95.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, DDD had a total debt of $90.3 million. A total of $3.9 million in debt is scheduled to mature in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the remaining $92 million maturing in 2030.

DDD Offers Positive Q1 Guidance

3D Systems expects revenues between $91 million and $94 million for the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected between $5 million and $3 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -22.73% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, 3D Systems has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision has been net zero. Notably, 3D Systems has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.