3D Systems' (DDD) DMP Flex 350 Solution Selected by Amnovis

3D Systems DDD recently announced that the Belgium-based additive manufacturing company, Amnovis, has integrated the latest addition to the company’s Direct Metal Printing (DMP) portfolio, DMP Flex 350 Dual, into its contract manufacturing workflow.

3D Systems' DMP Flex 350 solution is designed for flexible application use in research and development projects, application development or serial production. It features quick-swap build modules and fast powder recycling that speeds up production. It has a central server that manages print jobs, materials, settings and maintenance for 24/7 productivity. The DMP solution will ensure improvement in Amnovis’ productivity standard by at least 50% while reducing its costs.

3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Dual technology includes two lasers, which will enable Amnovis to produce high-quality, highly reliable end-use Titanium parts for industrial and medical device applications. This will further enable the Belgium-based company to deliver patient-specific medical device solutions, and aerospace or high-tech industry-oriented solutions.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. DDD is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. Going forward, DDD expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

In September, the additive manufacturer declared the formation of a wholly-owned bioprinting startup, Systemic Bio, to accelerate the development of new drugs that will aid in reducing or eliminating the need for animal testing. This is likely to expand 3D Systems’ growth opportunities in the domain of pharmaceuticals and create a new revenue stream that could reach $100 million annually over the next five years.

3D Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DDD declined 64.5% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Keysight Technologies KEYS, Digi International DGII and Baidu BIDU, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to $1.99 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 30 cents north to $7.47 per share in the past 60 days.



KEYS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.32%. Shares of the company have climbed 4.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digi’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has increased by 2 cents to 42 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3.2% up to $1.61 per share in the past 30 days.



DGII's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have increased 78% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 46 cents southward to $2.51 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16.2% north to $9.16 per share in the past 60 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 58.1%. Shares of BIDU have slumped 21.2% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.