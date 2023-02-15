3D Systems (DDD) Boosts Portfolio With ProJet MJP 2500W Plus

3D Systems DDD recently unveiled ProJet MultiJet Printing (MJP) 2500W Plus, a 100% wax jewelry patterns 3D printer that delivers durable, high-quality jewelry patterns for reliable performance and results throughout existing lost-wax casting processes and equipment.

The 3D Systems ProJet MJP 2500W Plus enables high-volume production or rapid single-lane printing of pure wax casting patterns at fast print speeds to improve the casting room efficiency by decreasing the time, costs and geometric limitations of tooling. With a large build volume capacity and 24/7 operation, the high productivity of this affordable 3D printer implies fast amortization and a high return on investment.

The new 3D printer prints in VisiJet wax materials that melts like standard casting waxes, with zero ash content for defect-free castings. It enables the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus to print true-to-CAD, finely featured jewelry patterns with exact, razor-sharp edges and extremely crisp details visualization. The 3D Systems advanced 3D Sprint software capabilities further ensures that customers can streamline their file-to-pattern workflow.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Capable of delivering high-resolution, dissolvable and meltable casting patterns in hours, ProJet MJP 2500W Plus supports reduced finishing labor and polishing of costly precious metals while delivering excellent surface quality results. It features a new ZHD print mode that comes with two times vertical resolution enhancement offering high-quality surface finish. This feature lowers the need for manual polishing of final parts without raising further consumption of wax material as well as optimizing the loss of gold for the user.

Currently available for purchase and shipping, the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is likely to increase users’ throughput by up to 25% as compared with other available solutions in the 3D printing market.

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. DDD is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend.

Going forward, 3D Systems expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

Last month, rms Company, the largest U.S.-based medical device manufacturer, integrated 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) Flex 350 Dual printers into its contract manufacturing workflow to ensure an improvement in productivity standards by up to 50%. The Company expects that the integration will help it expand the types of implants it produces and accelerate throughput, thereby enabling it to cater to the evolving application needs of the medical industry.

The DMP Flex 350 Dual is the latest addition to 3D Systems’ DMP portfolio. The printer is designed for flexible application use in research and development projects, application development or serial production.

In September 2022, the additive manufacturer declared the formation of a wholly owned bioprinting startup, Systemic Bio, to accelerate the development of new drugs, which will aid in reducing or eliminating the need for animal testing. This is likely to expand DDD’s growth opportunities in the domain of pharmaceuticals and create a new revenue stream that could reach $100 million annually over the next five years.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, 3D Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DDD have plunged 42.9% over the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Baidu BIDU, Fabrinet FN and Bandwidth BAND. While Baidu and Fabrinet sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bandwidth carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 49 cents southward to $2.14 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have dropped by 3.4% to $8.64 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 50.2%. Shares of the company have lost 10.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 24 cents to $7.71 per share in the past seven days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 23.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised by a penny to 4 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 5 cents to 37 cents per share in the past 90 days.



BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 60.8% in the past year.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.