3D Systems (DDD) Boosts Additive Manufacturing Portfolio

3D Systems DDD recently introduced a number of high-throughput 3D printing technologies to enhance additive manufacturing (“AM”) performance and productivity in healthcare and industrial markets.

Firstly, 3D Systems unveiled its next-generation Selective Laser Sintering (“SLS”) workflow that combines the newly launched SLS 380 with 3D Sprint, DuraForm materials, and AMT’s PostPro to produce cost-effective end-use parts with high-throughput, consistency, performance, and yield. The SLS 380 will be available in the first-quarter of fiscal 2022.

It is worth mentioning that 3D Systems will be reselling AMT’s line of products to provide a fully automated post-processing workflow. The AMT’s PostPro industrial-scale SLS post-processing system enables batch cleaning and smoothing of parts, and reduces lead time and manufacturing costs. Thus, it ensures increased efficiency and enhanced factory scalability for the printing major.

Secondly, 3D Systems unveiled MQC 600, a new Material Quality Control (“MQC”) system to deliver material to up to four printers simultaneously with minimum waste materials and eliminate intervention of operators.

Thirdly, 3D Systems enhanced its Direct Metal Printing (“DMP”) portfolio with the launch of DMP Flex 350 Dual, DMP Factory 350 Dual and DMP Flex 200 printers. The Flex 350 Dual and Factory 350 Dual models have two lasers, which reduces 50% build time and costs. While the DMP Flex 350 Dual comes with flexible application use and quick-swap build modules, the DMP Factory 350 Dual comes with integrated powder recycling.

Both the printers have a central server to manage print jobs, materials, settings, and maintenance for 24/7 productivity. They will accelerate innovation for certain applications such as medical devices, aerospace, turbomachinery, semiconductors, and automotive & motorsports.

Meanwhile, the DMP Flex 200 model is specifically built for dental applications. It will ensure high-quality, small, complex, fine detail metal parts making including the next-day removable partial dentures, crowns, bridges, and implant bars. All three printers will be available in first-quarter fiscal 2022.

3D Systems introduced 3DXpert 17, a new metal AM software platform, available from its newly acquired business, Oqton. 3DXpert is all-in-one, integrated 3D additive manufacturing software that streamlines workflow, from design to printing. Its enhanced features enable rapid design for additive manufacturing (“DfAM”). 3DXpert 17 will be available in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021.

In addition to the above roll-outs, 3D Systems boosted its material portfolio with the introduction of Figure 4 Rigid 140C Black, a two-part epoxy/acrylate hybrid material, to deliver production-grade parts with long-term mechanical stability in various environments. The material not only provides toughness comparable to injection molded polybutylene glass fiber (“PBT GF”) but also is attractive for under-the-hood and internal cabin automotive applications including end-use clips, covers, connectors, housings and fasteners, electrical latching, and board connectors.

