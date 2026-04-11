3D Systems (DB:SYV) Price Target Increased by 89.37% to 5.05

The average one-year price target for 3D Systems (DB:SYV) has been revised to 5,05 € / share. This is an increase of 89.37% from the prior estimate of 2,67 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,33 € to a high of 6,93 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.42% from the latest reported closing price of 1,59 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3D Systems. This is an decrease of 129 owner(s) or 40.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYV is 0.02%, an increase of 80.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.82% to 82,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,208K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,318K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,187K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYV by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,041K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYV by 69.69% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,704K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares , representing an increase of 80.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYV by 206.65% over the last quarter.

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management holds 2,573K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYV by 36.12% over the last quarter.

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