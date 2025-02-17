3D Systems Co-Founder Chuck Hull Elected to National Academy of Engineering

Charles Hull, co-founder of 3D Systems, elected to the National Academy of Engineering for pioneering 3D printing technology.

3D Systems announced that co-founder and chief technology officer for regenerative medicine, Chuck Hull, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest honors for engineers. Hull is recognized for his pioneering work in 3D printing, specifically for inventing Stereolithography (SLA) in 1983, which established the 3D printing industry. He has received numerous accolades for his innovative contributions, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation and induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. The NAE Class of 2025, to which Hull belongs, comprises 128 new members, with an official induction set for October 2025. Hull expressed gratitude for the honor and the opportunity to contribute to advancing engineering's impact on society.

Charles Hull, co-founder and CTO of 3D Systems, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering, a prestigious recognition highlighting his significant contributions to engineering and 3D printing technology.

This election underscores the company's leadership in the additive manufacturing sector, enhancing its reputation and credibility in the industry.

Mr. Hull's recognition as a pioneer of 3D printing strengthens 3D Systems’ narrative as a transformative leader in innovative manufacturing solutions, potentially attracting more partnerships and customers.

The announcement coincides with other notable accolades for Hull, including receiving the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, further elevating the company's profile and legacy in technology advancement.

While the press release highlights Mr. Hull's achievements and recognition, it inadvertently puts pressure on the company to continue innovating and maintaining leadership in the 3D printing space, raising expectations for future performance.

The extensive focus on Mr. Hull's accolades might suggest a lack of recent significant advancements or innovations from 3D Systems itself, potentially overshadowing the company's current contributions and efforts in the industry.

The forward-looking statements section warns of numerous risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company’s future performance, indicating potential instability or challenges ahead.

Who is Chuck Hull and what recognition has he received?

Chuck Hull, co-founder of 3D Systems, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering for his contributions to 3D printing.

What was Charles Hull’s contribution to the 3D printing industry?

Chuck Hull invented Stereolithography and co-founded 3D Systems, launching the first commercial 3D printer and establishing the industry.

What awards has Chuck Hull received for his work?

He has received multiple accolades, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation and the European Inventor Award.

When will Chuck Hull be formally inducted into the National Academy of Engineering?

Chuck Hull's formal induction into the NAE will take place during the Annual Meeting on October 5, 2025.

Why is Chuck Hull's election to the NAE significant?

Election to the NAE recognizes outstanding contributions to engineering practice and technology, marking Hull as a leader in his field.

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,



3D Systems



(NYSE: DDD) announced Charles (Chuck) Hull, its co-founder and chief technology officer for regenerative medicine, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions in at least one of the following categories: “engineering practice, research, or education,” “pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or development/implementation of innovative approaches to engineering education,” or “engineering leadership of one or more major endeavors." NAE members are among the world’s most accomplished engineers from business, academia, and government. Mr. Hull is being honored for the invention of 3D printing and the subsequent development of the additive manufacturing industry.





"It is humbling to be elected to this academy of distinguished engineers,” said Mr. Hull. “I'm honored and excited to serve and work alongside such outstanding professionals to advance the positive impact engineering has on our world."





Mr. Hull pioneered the development of 3D printing while Vice President of Engineering at UVP, Inc. (now Analytik Jena), a manufacturer of ultraviolet light sources. His work on fusing UV resins into 3D structures for prototyping led to the creation of the first 3D-printed part, an eye wash cup, in 1983 using Stereolithography (SLA). He patented this technology and subsequently co-founded 3D Systems in 1986, launching the first commercial 3D printer, the SLA-1, and thus establishing the 3D printing industry.





Mr. Hull's groundbreaking invention has earned him numerous accolades. In October of 2023, he received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation (NMTI) from President Joe Biden. Established in 1980, the NMTI is the United States’ highest honor for technological achievement, awarded by the President of the United States for outstanding contributions to America’s economic, environmental, and social well-being. Mr. Hull was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (2014) and received the European Inventor Award (2014) for his transformative impact. His contributions have also been recognized with the Manufacturing Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award (2016), the ASME's designation of the SLA-1 as a Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark, and The Economist's 2013 Innovation Award. With 85 US patents and numerous international patents in ion optics and 3D printing, Mr. Hull's legacy as an inventor is firmly established.





“On behalf of the entire 3D Systems team, it is my pleasure to extend our deepest congratulations to Chuck for this honor,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “His pioneering work has revolutionized manufacturing and profoundly impacted healthcare delivery. Chuck's invention of Stereolithography not only launched an entire industry but also sparked the proliferation of numerous applications for 3D printing technologies. Whether we look at aerospace, personalized healthcare solutions, AI infrastructure, or the automotive industry, 3D printing is playing a significant role in how these industries innovate. Thanks to Chuck's groundbreaking initial innovation with SLA, we are transforming manufacturing and patient care for a better future.”





Mr. Hull is among 128 new members and 22 international members in the NAE Class of 2025. Elected by their peers, the ballot for this class was set in December and the final vote took place in January. He and his class will be formally inducted during the NAE's Annual Meeting on October 5, 2025.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.







About 3D Systems







More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at





www.3dsystems.com





.





Investor Contact:





investor.relations@3dsystems.com









Media Contact:





press@3dsystems.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d059ac89-1e4b-4118-b82f-04fa9bed475a





