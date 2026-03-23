Markets
DDD

3D Systems Appoints Phyllis Nordstrom As CFO

March 23, 2026 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) said Monday it has appointed Phyllis Nordstrom as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 23, 2026.

The company said Nordstrom, who has been serving as interim CFO since August 2025, will also continue to serve as chief administrative officer.

She joined the company in September 2021 and brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, controls and risk management, spanning public companies and public accounting firms.

3D Systems shares had closed at $1.93 on Friday, down 5.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.