3D Systems Appoints Phyllis Nordstrom As CFO

(RTTNews) - 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) said Monday it has appointed Phyllis Nordstrom as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 23, 2026.

The company said Nordstrom, who has been serving as interim CFO since August 2025, will also continue to serve as chief administrative officer.

She joined the company in September 2021 and brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, controls and risk management, spanning public companies and public accounting firms.

3D Systems shares had closed at $1.93 on Friday, down 5.39%.

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