3D Systems Advances Digital Dentistry with NextDent Materials for Patient-Specific Dental Solutions

3D Systems' NextDent materials enhance dental 3D printing, enabling efficient, high-quality, patient-specific solutions for various dental applications.

3D Systems has announced that its NextDent branded dental materials are leading the market in quality and aesthetics, offering a comprehensive range of patient-specific dental solutions. These materials form the backbone of the company's dental "repair" offerings, which are gaining traction worldwide due to their regulatory approvals in various regions, including the US and Europe. With the industry's largest portfolio of dental 3D printing materials, 3D Systems enhances production efficiency and reduces costs while expanding service capabilities for dental labs. The company's strategy focuses on driving the adoption of 3D printing in dentistry, projected to represent a nearly $1 billion market opportunity in the U.S. by 2029. Through innovative materials and advanced technologies, 3D Systems aims to improve the delivery of dental prosthetics, ultimately benefiting over a million patients.

3D Systems' NextDent materials are recognized for setting a benchmark in quality and aesthetics, strengthening the company's reputation in the dental solutions market.

The partnership with Saremco Dental AG expands the NextDent portfolio and enhances the offering of patient-specific permanent crowns, increasing the competitive advantage.

3D Systems' Digital Dentistry Solutions currently serve over one million patients, showcasing the widespread adoption and impact of their innovations in the dental industry.

The projected addressable market for the 'repair' segment alone is approximately $150 million by 2029, highlighting significant growth potential for the company.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties that could mislead investors regarding the company's future performance.

There is no mention of specific market competition or challenges facing the company in the dental sector, which may indicate a lack of transparency about potential threats to their growth.

The emphasis on forecasts for the 'repair' market's growth may raise concerns about the company’s current performance and reliance on future projections rather than present success.

What are NextDent materials by 3D Systems?

NextDent materials are high-quality dental materials designed for a wide range of patient-specific dental solutions, including repairs.

How does 3D printing benefit dental labs?

3D printing enhances efficiency, reduces labor costs, and provides improved aesthetics for dental labs and clinics.

What applications are covered by NextDent materials?

NextDent materials cover over 30 applications, including crowns, bridges, and other dental prosthetics for repairs.

What is the market potential for dental repair solutions?

The dental repair market is projected to reach approximately $150 million in the United States by 2029.

How does 3D Systems support dental practices?

3D Systems provides integrated solutions like 3D printing materials, technology, and expertise to dental practices globally.

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



3D Systems



’ (NYSE: DDD) Digital Dentistry Solutions are helping dental laboratories and clinics efficiently deliver patient-specific devices to straighten, protect, repair, and replace teeth with high precision. 3D printing combined with advanced dental materials can now provide individually customized patient solutions faster, better and at a lower cost than conventional technologies. The Company has cemented its leadership in Digital Dentistry by providing the most extensive portfolio of integrated solutions. At the core of 3D Systems’ strategy is a portfolio of NextDent



®



materials that are engineered to address the most comprehensive range of patient-specific indications. The Company’s deep experience and expertise — which includes nearly a century of pioneering dental material development — enables the production of custom prosthetics for the repair of teeth such as crowns and bridges that provide a precise fit, enhanced durability, and cost-effective results.





3D Systems’ portfolio of clinically validated NextDent 3D printing resins now address more than 30 applications, including those focused on repairing teeth. This includes materials such as NextDent C&B MFH (Micro Filled Hybrid). This material has been developed for crowns and bridges, and engineered to efficiently produce strong, durable patient-specific devices. 3D Systems has also added a third-party material which shares the Company’s commitment to the highest quality standards to its portfolio to support an ever-increasing range of solutions for the ‘repair’ of teeth. In 2022, 3D Systems announced a partnership with Saremco Dental AG, and in so doing, made Saremco’s CROWNTEC



™



material available for its NextDent 3D printers to produce patient-specific permanent crowns.





3D Systems’ NextDent materials are compatible with the Company’s 3D printing technologies — NextDent 5100 and NextDent LCD1 — and are also validated to integrate with a variety of industry-leading dental 3D printers. Opening its materials portfolio to use with other renowned dental 3D printers helps lower the barrier to adoption by enabling more print solutions to capitalize on the rich legacy and expertise of the NextDent portfolio. NextDent materials for medical devices are fully biocompatible and carry all of the required regulatory clearances in many jurisdictions around the world.





"3D Systems has been recognized for decades as an industry-leader in Digital Dentistry innovation,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “With the broadest range of technology in our industry and our strategic focus on dentistry, we are perfectly positioned to drive widespread adoption across all dental applications. Our mission is to be the leader in all aspects of dentistry, providing the highest-quality solutions to straighten, protect, repair and replace teeth for patients around the world. Our efforts in the ‘repair’ space are foundational to our business, which is deeply rooted in the rich history of the NextDent brand. Our validated 3D printing workflows featuring our industry-leading materials and empower dental labs and clinics to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand their service offerings, ensuring scalability and a competitive edge. Ultimately, our advanced solutions deliver better-fitting, longer-lasting, and aesthetically superior dental prosthetics, enhancing patients’ confidence and quality of life. Our continued focus on R&D enables the development of ever-improving solutions designed to rapidly meet the diverse patient needs."





According to internal market estimates, applications for the ‘repair’ pillar of 3D Systems’ dental strategy in the United States alone represent an approximately $150 million addressable market by 2029. The U.S. market is estimated to be roughly one-third of the total availableglobal market When combined with the markets for ‘straighten’ (approximately $125 million), ‘protect’ (approximately $150 million) and ‘replace’ (approximately $600 million), the U.S. Dental market represents a nearly $1 billion opportunity for the integration of 3D printing technology.





3D Systems’ Digital Dentistry Solutions are integral to catalyzing the adoption of 3D printing — serving more than one million patients. The Company’s solutions for ‘repair’ applications include 3D printing materials, 3D printing technology (i.e., NextDent 5100, NextDent LCD1, DMP Flex 200), additive manufacturing software (i.e., 3D Sprint, 3DXpert) and deep applications expertise. For more information, please visit



the Company’s website



.







About 3D Systems







More than 35 years ago, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at





www.3dsystems.com





.





