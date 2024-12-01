News & Insights

3D Resources Limited Appoints New Director with Significant Shares

December 01, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

3D Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Kurt Lingohr as a new director, effective November 29, 2024. Mr. Lingohr holds a substantial interest in the company with 5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 20 million listed options through his family trust. This development could potentially influence the company’s strategic direction and stock market performance.

