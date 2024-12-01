3D Resources Limited Appoints New Director with Significant Shares

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
3D Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Kurt Lingohr as a new director, effective November 29, 2024. Mr. Lingohr holds a substantial interest in the company with 5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 20 million listed options through his family trust. This development could potentially influence the company’s strategic direction and stock market performance.
For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departing Philadelphia Sports Arena
- It’s Official: Ford (NYSE:F) Is Number Seven
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.