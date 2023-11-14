39 Luxurious Stocking Stuffers Under $100

With the holidays just around the corner, gift shopping season is in full swing. And consumers aren’t shying away from spending. According to The Conference Board Holiday Spending Survey, Americans plan to dish out an average of $985 on holiday-related items this year.

Surely there is no shortage of gift options, particularly not as retailers are whipping out tempting deals left and right. Indeed there are so many options that it can all get a bit overwhelming, bringing us to the question: “What are the best and most luxurious stocking stuffers you can buy for under $100?

Kate Spade Popcorn Earrings

The beauty of Kate Spade’s items is that they often look even more expensive than they are — and they aren’t cheap. Consider these dazzling and novel popcorn-inspired earrings for $78 that bring a touch of fun and zest to any occasion.

Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses

Did you know Walmart sells high-end designer eyewear? Give your loved one the luxury gift of these cat eye Prada shades, which are being sold at Walmart for just over $96.

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses

Walmart has not only Prada sunglasses for sale, it also sports some fine Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, which go for about $98.

$100 Travel Gift Card from Hopper

Hopper, a travel booking app and online travel marketplace, recently launched gift cards. Any amount on a travel gift card will likely be appreciated by your No. 1 travel buddy, but why not make it $100 if you can afford to?

Plush Lounge Socks by Cozy Earth

Who doesn’t love a pair of ultra comfy plush socks? It’s one of those gifts we all appreciate but may not purchase for ourselves. Check out this $39 3-pack from Cozy Earth.

Suede Slippers by UGG

Take up the whole stocking with these $95 suede slippers by UGG, available on the Neiman Marcus site. They come in three colors: chestnut, black/gray and a neutral tone called “goat.”

Swarovski Hair Clip

Bring sparkle and flair to your honey’s locks with this $75 Swarovski Crystal Jaw Hair Clip, available in burgundy on Neiman Marcus’ site.

Cashmere Gloves

A pair of cashmere gloves are essential for a stylish winter. Check out this pair by Portolano, which Neiman Marcus sells for $75.

Roman Coin Locket Charm

This one is pretty special, particularly if you’ve got a coin collector in your gifting orbit. This Roman Coin Locket Charm by Ben-Amun is now going for $80 on Neiman Marcus’ site.

Faux Fur Fingerless Gloves

Does your loved one want to keep their hands cozy without losing the crucial ability to text and scroll? Consider these faux fur fingerless gloves by Adrienne Landau, available in black or red, for $75.

Cashmere Beanie

Can we stress the sheer luxury of cashmere enough? Nope! Check out this Honeycomb Cashmere Slouch Beanie by Portolano, which comes in an oh so pale-cream pink called “mallow” and retails for $90 at Neiman Marcus.

Metallic AirPods Case

AirPods are practically an essential nowadays. You can deck them out with this perfect stocking stuffer: a Shooting Star Metallic AirPods Case by Rebecca Minkoff, sold at Neiman Marcus for $98.

Silk Scarf by Coach

Bring your gift recipient a touch of preppy elegance that they can add to any basic outfit with this silk scarf by Coach, which comes in light purple and costs $95.

Tech Cord Accessory Organizer

Most anyone who is a part of our digital era can relate to the problem of having too many cords for so many devices. Make life simpler by getting your loved one this snazzy tech cord accessory organizer by ROYCE New York for $95. It comes in tan or black.

Julep Eyeshadow 6-Piece Kit

The Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème-to-Powder Eyeshadow Daylight Eyeshadow Stick 6 Piece Kit has been raking in praise on Amazon. The highly pigmented eyeshadow kit boasts the following colors: vanilla matte, caramel matte, sand shimmer, warm gold shimmer, copper shimmer and charcoal matte. It sells for $70.

Pretty Nail Graffiti

If you want a luxury gift for the nail art lover in your life that costs far less that $100, check out this Pretty Nail Graffiti by KIKI World — a unique peel-off nail polish made to give everyone the flexibility to change up their look without a hassle. It costs $29.

Portable LED Lamp

This small, portable LED lamp by Lexon Design is perfect for the nightstand or on the go and sells for $50 on Neiman Marcus’ site. It comes in a variety of fun colors, as well as a neutral one.

Porcelain Ring Box

How pretty is this Chinese Bouquet Blue Ring Box by Herend? It costs $90 and would be an exquisite addition to the collection of any jewelry lover. It’s also available in green.

Nutcracker Almond Tea Cookie Tins

Keep the holiday magic pumping throughout the year with these adorable Nutcracker Almond Tea Cookie Tins (set of 3). You could even divide them and get three stocking gifts out of one retail item. The set sells for $50.

Crystal ‘Love’ Cosmetic Bag

If your loved one loves makeup, a great luxury gift under $100 is this Love Crystal Small Cosmetic Bag by BTB Los Angeles. It comes in lilac or dusty blue and costs $98.

Pink Bangle Bracelet Set

Add a bold punch to any outfit with these Carousel Pink All Weather Bangles by BuDhaGirl, which sells for $100.

Marc Jacobs Card Case

What fashionista doesn’t appreciate Marc Jacobs? Light up their day (and professional life) with this Marc Jacobs card case that costs $85 and is available in an array of colors, including black.

La Mer Volumizing Lip Gloss

It may seem ridiculous to spend $90 on lip gloss, but trust us: if your loved one loves luxury cosmetics, they will go wild for this volumizing lip gloss by the legendary high-end French brand La Mer.

Grogu Cufflinks

Is your beau a Star Wars fan? If so, he’ll likely love these cute and snazzy Grogu cufflinks by Cufflinks Inc. They retail for $77 at Neiman Marcus.

Silk Pillowcase

Sleeping on silk can be beneficial for one’s hair and skin. This pure silk pillowcase by Slip comes in a package that is small enough for a stocking and promises luxury all night long, every night. It starts at $89.

Glace Apricots

Who new apricots could be so exorbitantly priced? Well, welcome to the world of Neiman Marcus. These partially sun dried apricots serve up to 30 (one piece per serving) and are the ultimate luxury stocking stuffer for your sweetie. The item costs $98.

Votive Candles

One great thing about this set of three votive candles by Jonathan Adler — retailing for $88 at Neiman Marcus — is that you have the option of gifting them out separately, getting a bigger luxury bang for your buck.

Zodiac Charm Necklace

Astrology is always on trend. If you know your loved one’s sign, consider stuffing their stocking with this elegant zodiac charm necklace by Tai. Each costs $65.

Self-Heating Mug

We’ve all been there: we pour ourselves a piping hot cup of coffee or tea only to find that it’s gone lukewarm but five minutes later. Gift your office mate — or really anyone in your life — this self-heating mug by OHOM. It sells for $88 at Neiman Marcus.

Diptyque Candle

Anyone who appreciates home luxuries and, in particular, gorgeously inspired candles, is probably at least a little bit in love with the brand Diptyque. These candles, available in 6.5 ounces, sell for $74 at Neiman Marcus.

Diptyque Hand Wash

Did you know that Diptyque also makes hand wash? This one, available for $70 at Neiman Marcus, has lilting notes of lavender and rosemary.

Moon Teeth Whitening System

Get your loved one access to pearlier whites with this LED teeth whitening system by Moon. It costs $90 at Nordstrom.

Personal Safety Alarm

This is a fantastic gift, particularly for those who identify as women, and it’s one of the most affordable products on this list: the She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm for $30 at Nordstrom. It’s a personal safety alarm that is loud enough to send any potential attacker into a panic. And it comes in a range of colors.

Gold Novelty Cat Earrings

Cat lovers gather ’round and indulge in these earrings, which are among some of the most novel feline-inspired jewelry items we’ve ever seen. They feature a cat playing with a ball of yarn. Really eclectic and charming — and going for $74 on Etsy.

Custom Embroidered Pup Hat

Dog lovers also have their fair share of awesome gifts to choose from, including this custom embroidered dog hat that sells on Etsy for $100. Keep in mind that because this is a customized item, you should order sooner than later!

Wednesday Addams Sun Catcher

Wednesday Addams is all the rage thanks to the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.” This gorgeous sun catcher brings light to the dark character. It goes for $100 on Etsy.

1944 Lincoln Wheat Penny

Another gift that coin collectors will go wild for is this original 1944 Lincoln Wheat Penny. It’s practically a steal at $99 on Etsy!

Planisphere Watch

A nice watch is hard to score for under $100, but this planisphere watch sold by Uncommon Goods goes for $78 and would be highly appreciated by most any tech geek.

Interactive Go Cube

This Interactive Go Cube sold by Uncommon Goods for $80 takes classic puzzle solving to next tech levels by syncing with a mobile app.

