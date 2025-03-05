374Water's AirSCWO Technology Demonstrated as Effective Solution for PFAS Destruction in AFFF Remediation

374Water's AirSCWO demonstrates over 99.9999% PFAS destruction, offering potential large-scale solutions for AFFF remediation.

374Water Inc. has announced promising peer-reviewed findings showcasing its AirSCWO technology, which effectively destroys 99.9999% of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF). Published in the National Ground Water Association Journals, the article emphasizes the seriousness of AFFF contamination and the challenges involved in treating it. AFFF, widely used in firefighting, contains PFAS, which are harmful to human health and the environment. With increasing regulatory pressure from the U.S. Department of Defense and the European Union to transition to fluorine-free alternatives, 374Water's AirSCWO technology emerges as a scalable solution for addressing AFFF waste. The company is positioned to meet growing demand for effective waste destruction, as highlighted by its commercial-scale operations and its commitment to sustainable waste management practices.

Peer-reviewed preliminary data published in a prestigious journal highlights 374Water's AirSCWO technology as having 99.9999% efficiency in destroying PFAS, positioning the company as a leader in addressing a significant environmental issue.

The article outlines the urgent need for effective AFFF waste treatment solutions, creating a growing market opportunity for 374Water to scale its operations rapidly in the wastewater treatment sector.

374Water's AirSCWO technology could mitigate long-term liabilities associated with AFFF waste disposal compared to traditional methods, enhancing the appeal of its offerings to potential customers.

The collaboration with the Federal government and other stakeholders demonstrates 374Water's commitment to providing commercial-scale solutions, bolstering its reputation and potential for future contracts and partnerships.

The press release highlights the urgent need for solutions to manage the PFAS problem, suggesting that existing methods may be insufficient and indicative of a broader industry challenge.

Regulatory transitions, such as the shift to fluorine-free firefighting foams in 2024, could negatively impact demand for AFFF and, subsequently, the services offered by 374Water.

The cautionary language on forward-looking statements underscores the uncertainty in the company's future performance and the risks associated with their technology and market acceptance.

What is 374Water's AirSCWO technology?

374Water's AirSCWO technology efficiently destroys and mineralizes various organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water and recoverable heat energy.

How effective is AirSCWO in destroying PFAS?

AirSCWO demonstrates a destruction efficiency of 99.9999% for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF).

What challenges are associated with AFFF disposal?

AFFF disposal presents significant challenges due to its PFAS content, which is hazardous and persistent in the environment.

What regulations impact AFFF usage?

The U.S. Department of Defense and European Union have implemented regulations mandating the transition to fluorine-free firefighting foams by 2024.

Why is there a need for AirSCWO solutions?

There is a growing necessity for efficient, sustainable options to destroy stockpiles of AFFF, particularly in federal and industrial sectors.

$SCWO Insider Trading Activity

$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,322,292 shares for an estimated $1,294,373 .

. JAMES MICHAEL VANDERHIDER purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $312,500

CHRIS M GANNON (President & CEO) purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

RICHARD H DAVIS purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARC DESHUSSES purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

DEANNA RENE ESTES purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

BUDDIE J PENN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $25,000

PETER MANDEL (General Counsel) purchased 10,800 shares for an estimated $13,500

ADRIENNE ANDERSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,500

$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Peer Review Highlights 374Water’s AirSCWO as a Potential Solution at Scale







DURHAM, N.C., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced peer reviewed preliminary data demonstrating AirSCWO’s 99.9999% destruction of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) in aqueous film-forming foam (“AFFF”).



Published



in the National Ground Water Association (“NGWA”) Journals, the article by Craig Divine, et al. with Arcadis, titled “Solutions for Managing Aqueous Film-Forming-Foam- (AFFF-) Impacted Infrastructure” details the enormity of the AFFF problem, outlines the immense challenges of treating AFFF solutions and infrastructure, and highlights 374Water’s AirSCWO as a potential solution at scale.





AFFF, a critical tool in combating flammable liquid and gas fires, including petroleum, greases, tars, oils, oil-based paints, solvents and alcohols, has long been utilized by sectors such as municipal firefighting, aviation, military and petrochemical industries. AFFF’s effectiveness stems from its unique composition, which includes per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”). However, PFAS are highly persistent in the environment and pose significant risks to human health and ecosystems, necessitating urgent measures for their safe destruction. The U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and the European Union (“EU”) have introduced stringent regulations, including the transition to fluorine-free firefighting foams in 2024. In addition, multiple states have implemented buyback programs to support this transition and safely dispose of AFFF stocks.





“The enormity of the AFFF PFAS problem across the federal, municipal and industrial landscapes presents an opportunity for 374Water to scale rapidly,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “374Water’s AirSCWO system has consistently shown PFAS >99.9999% destruction and removal efficiency (DRE) operating at commercial scale. We are excited by the potential of AirSCWO to provide a permanent solution to dispose of this waste, and we are actively building our destruction services business to support growing demand.”





“There is a significant need for efficient, cost-effective, sustainable, and adaptive options for the destruction of stockpiles of AFFF,” the authors explain. As SCWO technology continues to mature, solutions such as 374Water’s AirSCWO can “provide significant value across the US DoD portfolio, civil aviation, and other industrial sectors.”





The Arcadis article specifies four different waste types found at AFFF remediation sites: AFFF concentrate, rinsate solutions, cleaning agents, and contaminated solid wastes. With the exception of solid wastes, the “aqueous wastes may be managed on-site using…PFAS destruction technologies,” the authors note. Despite traditional disposal methods such as landfilling which are still in wide use, the authors acknowledge the residual “long-term liability for the waste,” persisting. They go on to say, SCWO “may alleviate any future liability of the waste…that the other options do not.”





“We are elated to participate in this waste destruction demonstration showcasing the effectiveness of 374Water’s commercial-scale AirSCWO technology,” says Howard Teicher, 374Water’s VP of Government. “It is an honor to partner with the Federal government, state and local municipalities, and industrial customers to provide commercial-scale solutions to address PFAS and other waste destruction needs.”





NGWA Journal article can be found here:







https://ngwa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/gwmr.12703?af=R







Arcadis published a brief podcast discussion of the article, which can be found here:







https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gwmr-solutions-for-managing-afff-impacted-infrastructure/id1560891120?i=1000693686449









About 374Water







374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting



www.374water.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to process a range of waste and contaminants, including AFFF, at scale, the regulatory environment, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investor Relations and Media Contact







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235







SCWO@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





