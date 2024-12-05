37 Capital Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options

37 Capital (TSE:JJJ) has released an update.

37 Capital Inc. has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to an insider, exercisable at $0.10 per share for a three-year period. These options are part of the company’s 20% Rolling Stock Option Plan and are subject to a vesting period and a hold period until April 2025. The move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the stock market.

