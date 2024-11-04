37 Capital Announces $200K Private Placement Plan

37 Capital (TSE:JJJ) has released an update.

37 Capital Inc. is set to raise up to $200,000 through a non-brokered private placement by offering 2,000,000 units at $0.10 each. Each unit provides a common share and a warrant to purchase another share at $0.15, valid for three years. The funds will support general working capital, and insiders may participate in this opportunity.

For further insights into TSE:JJJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.