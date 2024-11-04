News & Insights

Stocks

37 Capital Announces $200K Private Placement Plan

November 04, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

37 Capital (TSE:JJJ) has released an update.

37 Capital Inc. is set to raise up to $200,000 through a non-brokered private placement by offering 2,000,000 units at $0.10 each. Each unit provides a common share and a warrant to purchase another share at $0.15, valid for three years. The funds will support general working capital, and insiders may participate in this opportunity.

For further insights into TSE:JJJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.