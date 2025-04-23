36Kr Holdings Inc. Launches 2025 AI Partner Conference Focused on Super App Development and AI Innovation

36Kr Holdings launched its 2025 AI Partner Conference, exploring AI advancements and recognizing innovative applications in various industries.

36Kr Holdings Inc. hosted its "2025 AI Partner Conference" on April 18, 2025, in Shanghai, focusing on themes around AI-powered super applications and industry innovation. The event gathered notable figures from academia and major tech companies to discuss the evolution of AI technology and its future potential. Sessions examined trends in AI super-app development, while company executives contributed insights on how AI can empower various sectors. The conference also recognized innovative AI applications with awards and introduced the "Disruptor Initiative," aimed at supporting emerging AI companies in China to achieve transformative growth. 36Kr's commitment to connecting industry and academia aims to enhance the global presence of Chinese technology.

36Kr hosted its "2025 AI Partner Conference," bringing together influential figures in AI from leading companies and academia, positioning itself as a key player in the AI industry.

The unveiling of the "2025 AI-Native Application Innovation Cases" and "2025 AI Partner Innovation Awards" highlights 36Kr's dedication to recognizing and promoting innovative AI applications, enhancing its credibility in the sector.

The launch of the "Disruptor Initiative" aims to identify and support emerging AI companies, showcasing 36Kr's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the Chinese technology landscape.

Through its focus on AI and partnerships, 36Kr aims to empower the next wave of transformative AI companies in China, leveraging global resources to enhance the country's position in theglobal market

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and risk, potentially impacting investor confidence.



The press release does not provide concrete details about financial performance or specific outcomes from the AI Partner Conference, which might raise questions about the company's transparency and progress.



The mention of potential challenges, such as the ability to maintain cooperation with third-party content providers and retain quality staff, could signal operational weaknesses or vulnerabilities.

BEIJING, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, officially commenced its "2025 AI Partner Conference" themed "The Arrival of the Super App" on April 18 at the SMC Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center. As 36Kr’s flagship brand IP for AI-powered super applications and scenario-based innovation, the event brought together leading voices from academia and industry to explore cutting-edge developments in AI technology. Featured speakers included Dr. Zhiyi Liu, Researcher at the Qingyuan Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and a leading AI scientist in China; Ji Zhaohui, Vice President of Marketing at AMD Greater China; Ruan Yu, Vice President of Baidu; Wan Weixing, Head of AI Product Technology at Qualcomm China; Chen Jufeng, CTO of Goofish; and Zhou Miao, Vice President of Software R&D at Dahua Technology.





Featuring two key segments, "The Arrival of the Super App " and "Who Is the Next Super App," 36Kr’s 2025 AI Partner Conference focused on identifying emerging dynamics in the AI era and exploring the boundless potential of next-generation AI-powered super applications. Three sessions under the “The Arrival of the Super App” theme, titled "Growing Up in the AI World," "Competing for Super Apps in 2025," and “Investor Roundtable,” examined new trends in AI super‑app development from both commercialization and investor perspectives. For the "Who Is the Next Super App" segment, 36Kr welcomed executives from leading companies across diverse industries, including TAL Education Group, Casiahand Robotics, and Hangzhou SuperACME Microelectronics, to share their insights on the topic of “AI+ Empowering Countless Industries.” These discussions highlighted innovation and breakthroughs across sectors, providing a valuable exchange of ideas to advance market-wide intelligent transformation.





36Kr also unveiled its "2025 AI-Native Application Innovation Cases" and "2025 AI Partner Innovation Awards" at the conference, recognizing outstanding AI application scenarios across both industrial and consumer domains, including intelligent manufacturing, smart customer service, content creation, enterprise management, smart office, security monitoring, intelligent marketing, and intelligent healthcare. With a focus on AI-native products and applications that boost efficiency, elevate quality, and drive industry transformation, these awards spotlight innovative AI applications that address real-world challenges and generate measurable value across various sectors, underscoring AI’s widespread adoption and seamless integration.





Building on the connections forged at its AI Partner Conference, 36Kr is committed to empowering the next wave of transformative AI companies in China. As the only media outlet to have conducted two in-depth interviews with DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng, 36Kr has a unique insight into the fundamentals of disruptive innovation. DeepSeek’s explosive rise underscored AI’s growing market influence and signaled a profound shift in public communication dynamics, marking an opportune moment for 36Kr to help build influential technology brands. In 2025, 36Kr will launch the "Disruptor Initiative," identifying forward-thinking enterprises with the potential to become disruptors and serving as their "fine-tuning partner" as they seek to replicate DeepSeek’s breakout success. By integrating global resources and bridging the strengths of both industry and academia, 36Kr will propel Chinese AI companies to new heights, ensuring that Chinese technology shines even brighter on the global stage.







About 36Kr Holdings Inc.







36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and the upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.36kr.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









In China:









36Kr Holdings Inc.







Investor Relations





Tel: +86 (10) 8965-0708





E-mail:



ir@36kr.com









Piacente Financial Communications.







Jenny Cai





Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677





E-mail:



36Kr@tpg-ir.com









In the United States:









Piacente Financial Communications.







Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1(212) 481-2050





E-mail:



36Kr@tpg-ir.com





