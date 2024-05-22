360 Capital Group Continues Share Buy-Back

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 156,267 securities on the previous day, adding to the total 10,184,089 securities bought back to date. The buy-back involves the company’s fully paid ordinary units/stapled securities and is part of their regular market operations to manage capital effectively.

