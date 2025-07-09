34 Analysts Have This To Say About Microsoft

Analysts' ratings for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 34 analysts.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|11
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|8
|16
|0
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $511.12, a high estimate of $605.00, and a low estimate of $430.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.38% from the previous average price target of $489.67.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
A clear picture of Microsoft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brian Schwartz
|Oppenheimer
|Announces
|Outperform
|$600.00
|-
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$530.00
|$482.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$600.00
|$515.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$585.00
|$565.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$565.00
|$515.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$605.00
|$540.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$525.00
|$525.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$515.00
|$500.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$550.00
|$480.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$540.00
|$480.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$520.00
|$511.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$485.00
|$470.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$550.00
|$475.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$500.00
|$450.00
|Rishi Jaluria
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$525.00
|$500.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$482.00
|$472.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$500.00
|$475.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$512.00
|$502.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$500.00
|$470.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$494.00
|$430.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$515.00
|$500.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$490.00
|$475.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$515.00
|$475.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$500.00
|$435.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$465.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$435.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$450.00
|$500.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$435.00
|$520.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$480.00
|$497.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$430.00
|$475.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$470.00
|$490.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$480.00
|$510.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$480.00
|$510.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$500.00
|$515.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
To gain a panoramic view of Microsoft's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Microsoft analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Microsoft
Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).
Breaking Down Microsoft's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Microsoft's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.27% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
