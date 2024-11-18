333D Limited’s Voting Power Boosted by Key Stakeholder

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

333D Limited sees a significant increase in voting power as substantial holder John Conidi, through entities Dizzy Hogan Pty Ltd and Conidico Superannuation Pty Ltd, boosts his stake with the issuance of shares in lieu of fees. The voting power has risen from 17.94% to 19.98%, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

For further insights into AU:T3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.