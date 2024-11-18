News & Insights

Stocks

333D Limited’s Voting Power Boosted by Key Stakeholder

November 18, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

333D Limited sees a significant increase in voting power as substantial holder John Conidi, through entities Dizzy Hogan Pty Ltd and Conidico Superannuation Pty Ltd, boosts his stake with the issuance of shares in lieu of fees. The voting power has risen from 17.94% to 19.98%, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

For further insights into AU:T3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.