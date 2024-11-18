News & Insights

Stocks

333D Limited Updates on Director’s Share Interests

November 18, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

333D Limited announced a significant change in director John Conidi’s interest, with Dizzy Hogan Pty Ltd acquiring 11,950,000 shares and Conidico Superannuation Pty Ltd acquiring 1,833,334 shares. These shares were issued in lieu of director’s fees and loan variation fees, following approval at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move reflects strategic shifts in company management and director compensation practices.

For further insights into AU:T3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.