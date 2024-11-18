333D Limited Updates on Director’s Share Interests

333D Limited (AU:T3D) has released an update.

333D Limited announced a significant change in director John Conidi’s interest, with Dizzy Hogan Pty Ltd acquiring 11,950,000 shares and Conidico Superannuation Pty Ltd acquiring 1,833,334 shares. These shares were issued in lieu of director’s fees and loan variation fees, following approval at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move reflects strategic shifts in company management and director compensation practices.

