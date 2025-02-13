30-Year Mortgage Rate Continues To Decrease

(RTTNews) - 30-year mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to decrease, reaching its lowest level thus far in 2025, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.87% as of February 13, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.89%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.77%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.09%, up from last week when it averaged 6.05%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.12%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continued to inch down this week, reaching its lowest level thus far in 2025," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Recent mortgage rate stability is benefitting potential buyers, as purchase demand is stronger than this time last year. This is an indication that a thaw in buyer activity could be on the horizon."

