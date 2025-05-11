30 Thriving Cities: Is the Middle Class Getting Richer Where You Live?

The middle class is often depicted as a kind of mythical economic group living in perfect financial balance. However, the reality is the middle class continues to shrink in much of the country amid recent economic challenges.

Fortunately, there are some cities where the middle class is thriving.

Find Out: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To find out where the middle class is doing better than usual, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census on the 200 largest cities. The study, using the latest data from 2023, examined the growth of middle-class incomes, households, businesses and industries that employ them.

But, what is considered middle class? The middle class is ultimately based on income. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are two-thirds to double the national median, a wide range that can vary quite a lot from place to place.

For example, Hialeah, Florida’s median household income is $53,079, making its middle-class income range from $35,386 to $106,158. But in Seattle, Washington, the median household income is $121,984, making its middle-class income range from $81,323 to $243,968.

Read on to find out where America’s middle class is thriving.

1. Bellevue, Washington

Median household income : $161,300

: $161,300 Five-year median income growth (adjusted for inflation) : 17.92%

: 17.92% Middle-class income range (rounded to nearest $1K): $108K to $323K

Read Next: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Explore More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

2. Providence, Rhode Island

Median household income : $66,772

: $66,772 Five-year median income growth : 30.01%

: 30.01% Middle-class income range: $45K to $134K

For You: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

3. Miami, Florida

Median household income : $59,390

: $59,390 Five-year median income growth : 33.06%

: 33.06% Middle-class income range: $40K to $119K

4. Hayward, California

Median household income : $113,775

: $113,775 Five-year median income growth : 16.60%

: 16.60% Middle-class income range: $76K to $228K

5. Sunnyvale, California

Median household income : $181,862

: $181,862 Five-year median income growth : 13.27%

: 13.27% Middle-class income range: $121K to $364K

6. Fremont, California

Median household income : $176,350

: $176,350 Five-year median income growth : 13.64%

: 13.64% Middle-class income range: $118K to $353K

Consider This: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

7. Hileah, Florida

Median household income : $53,079

: $53,079 Five-year median income growth : 31.39%

: 31.39% Middle-class income range: $35K to $106K

8. Stockton, California

Median household income : $78,851

: $78,851 Five-year median income growth : 49.8%

: 49.8% Middle-class income range: $79K to $158K

9. West Valley City, Utah

Median household income : $88,604

: $88,604 Five-year median income growth : 15.08%

: 15.08% Middle-class income range: $59K to $177K

10. Salinas, California

Median household income : $89,150

: $89,150 Five-year median income growth : 24.88%

: 24.88% Middle-class income range: $59K to $178K

Be Aware: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

11. Orange, California

Median household income : $116,945

: $116,945 Five-year median income growth : 11.58%

: 11.58% Middle-class income range: $78K to $234K

12. Seattle, Washington

Median household income : $121,984

: $121,984 Five-year median income growth : 17.02%

: 17.02% Middle-class income range: $81K to $244K

13. Escondido, California

Median household income : $84,477

: $84,477 Five-year median income growth : 11.27%

: 11.27% Middle-class income range: $56K to $169K

14. Denver, Colorado

Median household income : $91,681

: $91,681 Five-year median income growth : 17.97%

: 17.97% Middle-class income range: $61K to $183K

Read More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

15. Oceanside, California

Median household income : $93,724

: $93,724 Five-year median income growth : 12.06%

: 12.06% Middle-class income range: $62K to $187K

16. Tempe, Arizona

Median household income : $77,643

: $77,643 Five-year median income growth : 17.57%

: 17.57% Middle-class income range: $52K to $155K

17. Boston, Massachusetts

Median household income : $94,755

: $94,755 Five-year median income growth : 18.05%

: 18.05% Middle-class income range: $63K to $190K

18. Surprise, Arizona

Median household income : $93,371

: $93,371 Five-year median income growth : 17.62%

: 17.62% Middle-class income range: $62K to $187K

Check Out: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

19. Charleston, South Carolina

Median household income : $90,038

: $90,038 Five-year median income growth : 14.41%

: 14.41% Middle-class income range: $60K to $180K

20. Pomona, California

Median household income : $78,869

: $78,869 Five-year median income growth : 17.46%

: 17.46% Middle-class income range: $53K to $158K

21. Reno, Nevada

Median household income : $78,448

: $78,448 Five-year median income growth : 17.26%

: 17.26% Middle-class income range: $52K to $157K

22. McKinney, Texas

Median household income : $120,273

: $120,273 Five-year median income growth : 9.74%

: 9.74% Middle-class income range: $80K to $241K

Trending Now: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

23. Mesa, Arizona

Median household income : $78,779

: $78,779 Five-year median income growth : 18.22%

: 18.22% Middle-class income range: $53K to $158K

24. Worcester, Massachusetts

Median household income : $67,544

: $67,544 Five-year median income growth : 19.47%

: 19.47% Middle-class income range: $45K to $135K

25. San Jose, California

Median household income : $141,565

: $141,565 Five-year median income growth : 11.48%

: 11.48% Middle-class income range: $94K to $283K

26. Lancaster, California

Median household income : $76,083

: $76,083 Five-year median income growth : 18.95%

: 18.95% Middle-class income range: $51K to $152K

Discover More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

27. Atlanta, Georgia

Median household income : $81,938

: $81,938 Five-year median income growth : 21.67%

: 21.67% Middle-class income range: $55K to $164K

28. Naperville, Illinois

Median household income : $150,937

: $150,937 Five-year median income growth : 4.83%

: 4.83% Middle-class income range: $101K to $302K

29. Elk Grove, California

Median household income : $122,229

: $122,229 Five-year median income growth : 34.66%

: 34.66% Middle-class income range: $81K to $244K

30. Boise, Idaho

Median household income : $81,308

: $81,308 Five-year median income growth : 17.50%

: 17.50% Middle-class income range: $54K to $163K

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to a previous version of this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 200 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each location, a number of factors were found, including: 2023 median household income, 2022 median household income, 2018 median household income, total population, and the total households as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and included as supplemental information. The 2022 and 2018 median household incomes were used with the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index’s inflation calculator to determine the inflation adjusted values for 2023. The one year and five year dollar and percent change for median household income were calculated. The one year percent change was scored and weighted at 1.00, the five year percent change was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the 2023 median household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the places where the middle class is thriving. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 16th, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Thriving Cities: Is the Middle Class Getting Richer Where You Live?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.