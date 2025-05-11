30 Thriving Cities: Is the Middle Class Getting Richer Where You Live?

The middle class is often depicted as a kind of mythical economic group living in perfect financial balance. However, the reality is the middle class continues to shrink in much of the country amid recent economic challenges.
Fortunately, there are some cities where the middle class is thriving.
To find out where the middle class is doing better than usual, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census on the 200 largest cities. The study, using the latest data from 2023, examined the growth of middle-class incomes, households, businesses and industries that employ them.
But, what is considered middle class? The middle class is ultimately based on income. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are two-thirds to double the national median, a wide range that can vary quite a lot from place to place.
For example, Hialeah, Florida’s median household income is $53,079, making its middle-class income range from $35,386 to $106,158. But in Seattle, Washington, the median household income is $121,984, making its middle-class income range from $81,323 to $243,968.
Read on to find out where America’s middle class is thriving.
1. Bellevue, Washington
- Median household income: $161,300
- Five-year median income growth (adjusted for inflation): 17.92%
- Middle-class income range (rounded to nearest $1K): $108K to $323K
2. Providence, Rhode Island
- Median household income: $66,772
- Five-year median income growth: 30.01%
- Middle-class income range: $45K to $134K
3. Miami, Florida
- Median household income: $59,390
- Five-year median income growth: 33.06%
- Middle-class income range: $40K to $119K
4. Hayward, California
- Median household income: $113,775
- Five-year median income growth: 16.60%
- Middle-class income range: $76K to $228K
5. Sunnyvale, California
- Median household income: $181,862
- Five-year median income growth: 13.27%
- Middle-class income range: $121K to $364K
6. Fremont, California
- Median household income: $176,350
- Five-year median income growth: 13.64%
- Middle-class income range: $118K to $353K
7. Hileah, Florida
- Median household income: $53,079
- Five-year median income growth: 31.39%
- Middle-class income range: $35K to $106K
8. Stockton, California
- Median household income: $78,851
- Five-year median income growth: 49.8%
- Middle-class income range: $79K to $158K
9. West Valley City, Utah
- Median household income: $88,604
- Five-year median income growth: 15.08%
- Middle-class income range: $59K to $177K
10. Salinas, California
- Median household income: $89,150
- Five-year median income growth: 24.88%
- Middle-class income range: $59K to $178K
11. Orange, California
- Median household income: $116,945
- Five-year median income growth: 11.58%
- Middle-class income range: $78K to $234K
12. Seattle, Washington
- Median household income: $121,984
- Five-year median income growth: 17.02%
- Middle-class income range: $81K to $244K
13. Escondido, California
- Median household income: $84,477
- Five-year median income growth: 11.27%
- Middle-class income range: $56K to $169K
14. Denver, Colorado
- Median household income: $91,681
- Five-year median income growth: 17.97%
- Middle-class income range: $61K to $183K
15. Oceanside, California
- Median household income: $93,724
- Five-year median income growth: 12.06%
- Middle-class income range: $62K to $187K
16. Tempe, Arizona
- Median household income: $77,643
- Five-year median income growth: 17.57%
- Middle-class income range: $52K to $155K
17. Boston, Massachusetts
- Median household income: $94,755
- Five-year median income growth: 18.05%
- Middle-class income range: $63K to $190K
18. Surprise, Arizona
- Median household income: $93,371
- Five-year median income growth: 17.62%
- Middle-class income range: $62K to $187K
19. Charleston, South Carolina
- Median household income: $90,038
- Five-year median income growth: 14.41%
- Middle-class income range: $60K to $180K
20. Pomona, California
- Median household income: $78,869
- Five-year median income growth: 17.46%
- Middle-class income range: $53K to $158K
21. Reno, Nevada
- Median household income: $78,448
- Five-year median income growth: 17.26%
- Middle-class income range: $52K to $157K
22. McKinney, Texas
- Median household income: $120,273
- Five-year median income growth: 9.74%
- Middle-class income range: $80K to $241K
23. Mesa, Arizona
- Median household income: $78,779
- Five-year median income growth: 18.22%
- Middle-class income range: $53K to $158K
24. Worcester, Massachusetts
- Median household income: $67,544
- Five-year median income growth: 19.47%
- Middle-class income range: $45K to $135K
25. San Jose, California
- Median household income: $141,565
- Five-year median income growth: 11.48%
- Middle-class income range: $94K to $283K
26. Lancaster, California
- Median household income: $76,083
- Five-year median income growth: 18.95%
- Middle-class income range: $51K to $152K
27. Atlanta, Georgia
- Median household income: $81,938
- Five-year median income growth: 21.67%
- Middle-class income range: $55K to $164K
28. Naperville, Illinois
- Median household income: $150,937
- Five-year median income growth: 4.83%
- Middle-class income range: $101K to $302K
29. Elk Grove, California
- Median household income: $122,229
- Five-year median income growth: 34.66%
- Middle-class income range: $81K to $244K
30. Boise, Idaho
- Median household income: $81,308
- Five-year median income growth: 17.50%
- Middle-class income range: $54K to $163K
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to a previous version of this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 200 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each location, a number of factors were found, including: 2023 median household income, 2022 median household income, 2018 median household income, total population, and the total households as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and included as supplemental information. The 2022 and 2018 median household incomes were used with the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index’s inflation calculator to determine the inflation adjusted values for 2023. The one year and five year dollar and percent change for median household income were calculated. The one year percent change was scored and weighted at 1.00, the five year percent change was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the 2023 median household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the places where the middle class is thriving. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 16th, 2025.
