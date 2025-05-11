Personal Finance

30 Thriving Cities: Is the Middle Class Getting Richer Where You Live?

May 11, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

The middle class is often depicted as a kind of mythical economic group living in perfect financial balance. However, the reality is the middle class continues to shrink in much of the country amid recent economic challenges.

Fortunately, there are some cities where the middle class is thriving.

To find out where the middle class is doing better than usual, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census on the 200 largest cities. The study, using the latest data from 2023, examined the growth of middle-class incomes, households, businesses and industries that employ them.

But, what is considered middle class? The middle class is ultimately based on income. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are two-thirds to double the national median, a wide range that can vary quite a lot from place to place.

For example, Hialeah, Florida’s median household income is $53,079, making its middle-class income range from $35,386 to $106,158. But in Seattle, Washington, the median household income is $121,984, making its middle-class income range from $81,323 to $243,968.

Read on to find out where America’s middle class is thriving.

Boise Idaho

1. Bellevue, Washington

  • Median household income: $161,300
  • Five-year median income growth (adjusted for inflation): 17.92% 
  • Middle-class income range (rounded to nearest $1K): $108K to $323K

Downtown Providence, Rhode Island at night.

2. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $66,772
  • Five-year median income growth: 30.01% 
  • Middle-class income range: $45K to $134K

Miami, Florida downtown skyline.

3. Miami, Florida

  • Median household income: $59,390
  • Five-year median income growth: 33.06% 
  • Middle-class income range: $40K to $119K
Sunset view of residential and industrial areas in East San Francisco Bay Area; green hills visible in the foreground; Hayward, California.

4. Hayward, California

  • Median household income: $113,775
  • Five-year median income growth: 16.60% 
  • Middle-class income range: $76K to $228K
Sunnyvale California street during the day

5. Sunnyvale, California

  • Median household income: $181,862
  • Five-year median income growth: 13.27% 
  • Middle-class income range: $121K to $364K
Fremont California aerial view from hills

6. Fremont, California

  • Median household income: $176,350
  • Five-year median income growth: 13.64% 
  • Middle-class income range: $118K to $353K

7. Hileah, Florida

  • Median household income: $53,079
  • Five-year median income growth: 31.39% 
  • Middle-class income range: $35K to $106K
Stockton, California, USA - July 15, 2021: Sunlight shines on the historic city center.

8. Stockton, California

  • Median household income: $78,851
  • Five-year median income growth: 49.8% 
  • Middle-class income range: $79K to $158K
West Valley, Utah

9. West Valley City, Utah

  • Median household income: $88,604
  • Five-year median income growth: 15.08% 
  • Middle-class income range: $59K to $177K
Salinas, California, United States- March 12,2017: Late afternoon Main Street downtown scene.

10. Salinas, California

  • Median household income: $89,150
  • Five-year median income growth: 24.88% 
  • Middle-class income range: $59K to $178K

Orange, California/United States - 03/24/19: The fountain in the center of the traffic circle at Orange Plaza - Image.

11. Orange, California

  • Median household income: $116,945
  • Five-year median income growth: 11.58% 
  • Middle-class income range: $78K to $234K
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

12. Seattle, Washington

  • Median household income: $121,984
  • Five-year median income growth: 17.02% 
  • Middle-class income range: $81K to $244K
Escondido California

13. Escondido, California

  • Median household income: $84,477
  • Five-year median income growth: 11.27% 
  • Middle-class income range: $56K to $169K
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

14. Denver, Colorado

  • Median household income: $91,681
  • Five-year median income growth: 17.97% 
  • Middle-class income range: $61K to $183K

Oceanside California best weather

15. Oceanside, California

  • Median household income: $93,724
  • Five-year median income growth: 12.06% 
  • Middle-class income range: $62K to $187K
Downtown Tempe, Arizona at dawn with bridges and Tempe Town Lake in the foreground.

16. Tempe, Arizona

  • Median household income: $77,643
  • Five-year median income growth: 17.57% 
  • Middle-class income range: $52K to $155K
Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

17. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $94,755
  • Five-year median income growth: 18.05% 
  • Middle-class income range: $63K to $190K
Surprise, Arizona, USA - January 4, 2022: Afternoon sunlight shines on the public city Civic Center and City Hall of Surprise, Arizona.

18. Surprise, Arizona

  • Median household income: $93,371
  • Five-year median income growth: 17.62% 
  • Middle-class income range: $62K to $187K

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

19. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Median household income: $90,038
  • Five-year median income growth: 14.41% 
  • Middle-class income range: $60K to $180K
A_walkway_in_Pomona_College wiki

20. Pomona, California

  • Median household income: $78,869
  • Five-year median income growth: 17.46% 
  • Middle-class income range: $53K to $158K
Reno at sunrise.

21. Reno, Nevada

  • Median household income: $78,448
  • Five-year median income growth: 17.26% 
  • Middle-class income range: $52K to $157K
McKinney Texas

22. McKinney, Texas

  • Median household income: $120,273
  • Five-year median income growth: 9.74% 
  • Middle-class income range: $80K to $241K

Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

23. Mesa, Arizona

  • Median household income: $78,779
  • Five-year median income growth: 18.22% 
  • Middle-class income range: $53K to $158K
Massachusetts-Worcester

24. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $67,544
  • Five-year median income growth: 19.47% 
  • Middle-class income range: $45K to $135K
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

25. San Jose, California

  • Median household income: $141,565
  • Five-year median income growth: 11.48% 
  • Middle-class income range: $94K to $283K
Sunset aerial view of downtown and surrounding housing of Lancaster, California, USA.

26. Lancaster, California

  • Median household income: $76,083
  • Five-year median income growth: 18.95% 
  • Middle-class income range: $51K to $152K

Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

27. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Median household income: $81,938
  • Five-year median income growth: 21.67% 
  • Middle-class income range: $55K to $164K
Naperville is a city in DuPage and Will counties in the U.

28. Naperville, Illinois

  • Median household income: $150,937
  • Five-year median income growth: 4.83% 
  • Middle-class income range: $101K to $302K
Sunset over man-made lake in Elk Grove California.

29. Elk Grove, California

  • Median household income: $122,229
  • Five-year median income growth: 34.66% 
  • Middle-class income range: $81K to $244K
Boise Idaho iStock

30. Boise, Idaho

  • Median household income: $81,308
  • Five-year median income growth: 17.50% 
  • Middle-class income range: $54K to $163K

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to a previous version of this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 200 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each location, a number of factors were found, including: 2023 median household income, 2022 median household income, 2018 median household income, total population, and the total households as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and included as supplemental information. The 2022 and 2018 median household incomes were used with the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index’s inflation calculator to determine the inflation adjusted values for 2023. The one year and five year dollar and percent change for median household income were calculated. The one year percent change was scored and weighted at 1.00, the five year percent change was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the 2023 median household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the places where the middle class is thriving. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 16th, 2025.

