30 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

February 14, 2025 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The old adage that everything is bigger in Texas is true, considering the number of Lone Star State suburbs that are quickly growing in population and overall wealth.

To determine which American suburbs are among the wealthiest and fastest-growing, GOBankingRates sourced places from the U.S. Census American Community Survey with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with populations of 1 million or more were kept and the American Community Survey Census from 2018 and 2023 was referenced to determine each city’s numerical and percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023. Additional factors found for each location include median household income, average home value and livability score.

Tassajara Ridge Trail Loop is a 9.

Key Findings

  • The three fastest-growing wealthy American suburbs are all based in Texas. Ranked in order are Fulshear (No. 1 with a population increase of 237%), Celina (No. 2 at 190%) and Prosper (No. 3 at 81%).
  • Texas is home to seven fast-growing wealthy suburbs, the most out of any state. They include Fulshear, Celina, Prosper, Flower Mound, Southlake, University Park and Colleyville.
  • California boasts the second-highest number of growing wealthy suburbs. The Golden State’s five fastest-growing suburbs for wealth are Dublin, Eastvale, San Ramon, El Dorado Hills and North Tustin.

Take a look at America’s 30 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs.

Tomball Burroughs park in Houston Texas with mossy oaks.

1. Fulshear, Texas

  • Metro area: Houston
  • Population change: +237%
  • Median income: $178,398
  • Average home value: $521,157
  • Livability score: 71

A high-angle shot of Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas.

2. Celina, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas
  • Population change: +190%
  • Median income: $155,875
  • Average home value: $611,512
  • Livability score: 69
Prosper High School

3. Prosper, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas
  • Population change: +81%
  • Median income: $187,603
  • Average home value: $823,356
  • Livability score: 70
The skyscrapers in the skyline of Denver, Colorado at sunset.

4. Erie, Colorado

  • Metro area: Denver
  • Population change: +39%
  • Median income: $163,644
  • Average home value: $744,217
  • Livability score: 76
Farm Field in Clarksburg during Fall Season , MD USA - Image.

5. Clarksburg, Maryland

  • Metro area: Washington, D.C.
  • Population change: +24%
  • Median income: $178,641
  • Average home value: $666,722
  • Livability score: 64
Zionsville, Indiana

6. Zionsville, Indiana

  • Metro area: Indianapolis
  • Population change: +20%
  • Median income: $159,126
  • Average home value: $614,241
  • Livability score: 78

Redmond WA - City views - Image.

7. Redmond, Washington

  • Metro area: Seattle
  • Population change: +20%
  • Median income: $162,099
  • Average home value: $1,480,954
  • Livability score: 88
Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

8. Dublin, California

  • Metro area: San Francisco
  • Population change: +19%
  • Median income: $205,046
  • Average home value: $1,488,417
  • Livability score: 85
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

9. Parkland, Florida

  • Metro area: Miami
  • Population change: +17%
  • Median income: $200,156
  • Average home value: $1,065,313
  • Livability score: 67
Eastvale California Commercial Center.

10. Eastvale, California

  • Metro area: Riverside
  • Population change: +14%
  • Median income: $161,322
  • Average home value: $948,164
  • Livability score: 63

Row boats at the lake of Roundhouse Market & Conference Center.

11. San Ramon, California

  • Metro area: San Francisco
  • Population change: +14%
  • Median income: $197,358
  • Average home value: $1,733,442
  • Livability score: 87
Lane

12. El Dorado Hills, California

  • Metro area: Sacramento
  • Population change: +11%
  • Median income: $163,544
  • Average home value: $908,158
  • Livability score: 60
Maryland-Chevy-Chase

13. Bethesda, Maryland

  • Metro area: Washington, D.C.
  • Population change: +8%
  • Median income: $191,348
  • Average home value: $1,268,602
  • Livability score: 79
Please click my private lightbox links below for more images like this -- Thanks!.

14. Brentwood, Tennessee

  • Metro area: Nashville
  • Population change: +8%
  • Median income: $184,720
  • Average home value: $1,317,389
  • Livability score: 72

Roundabout in Dublin, Ohio - Image.

15. Dublin, Ohio

  • Metro area: Columbus
  • Population change: +8%
  • Median income: $155,282
  • Average home value: $592,343
  • Livability score: 77
Houses line a Curvy Road that cuts through Residential Neighborhoods in the Issaquah Highlands on an Autumn Morning.

16. Issaquah, Washington

  • Metro area: Seattle
  • Population change: +7%
  • Median income: $153,786
  • Average home value: $1,290,389
  • Livability score: 88
Clara Barton's Home.

17. McLean, Virginia

  • Metro area: Washington, D.C.
  • Population change: +7%
  • Median income: $250,000
  • Average home value: $1,544,325
  • Livability score: 81
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

18. East Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Metro area: Urban Hololulu
  • Population change: +7%
  • Median income: $158,398
  • Average home value: $1,300,013
  • Livability score: 87

Aerial view lakeside houses neighborhood with colorful autumn leaves.

19. Flower Mound, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas
  • Population change: +6%
  • Median income: $157,737
  • Average home value: $599,026
  • Livability score: 71
Scenic Peters Canyon Park, Tustin California - Image.

20. North Tustin, California

  • Metro area: Los Angeles
  • Population change: +5%
  • Median income: $186,250
  • Average home value: $1,700,977
  • Livability score: 62
Town Hall and Historic building aerial view in Needham, Massachusetts, USA.

21. Needham, Massachusetts

  • Metro area: Boston
  • Population change: +4%
  • Median income: $212,241
  • Average home value: $1,491,734
  • Livability score: 84
Houghton's pond from the top of Great Blue Hill, Milton ma - Image.

22. Milton, Massachusetts

  • Metro area: Boston
  • Population change: +3%
  • Median income: $178,053
  • Average home value: $1,022,751
  • Livability score: 77

Ridgewood, New Jersey

23. Ridgewood, New Jersey

  • Metro area: New York, New York
  • Population change: +3%
  • Median income: $217,250
  • Average home value: $1,090,056
  • Livability score: 88
Historic building of the Wellesley Town Hall, Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA.

24. Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • Metro area: Boston
  • Population change: +2%
  • Median income: $250,000
  • Average home value: $1,956,950
  • Livability score: 85
Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

25. Severna Park, Maryland

  • Metro area: Baltimore
  • Population change: +2%
  • Median income: $168,091
  • Average home value: $708,100
  • Livability score: 78
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

26. Olney, Maryland

  • Metro area: Washington, D.C.
  • Population change: +2%
  • Median income: $171,766
  • Average home value: $666,345
  • Livability score: 81

Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

27. Southlake, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas
  • Population change: 0.66%
  • Median income: $250,000
  • Average home value: $1,215,002
  • Livability score: 76
University Park City Hall Texas

28. University Park, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas
  • Population change: 0.60%
  • Median income: $250,000
  • Average home value: $2,334,151
  • Livability score: 83
On a humid, fall day, a woman with a ponytail in shorts and t-shirt runs on the colorful carpet of leaf littler under large yellow trees in Sparger Park in the suburb of Colleyville, Dallas Texas.

29. Colleyville, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas
  • Population change: -0.50%
  • Median income: $203,566
  • Average home value: $886,166
  • Livability score: 79
Virginia

30. Oakton, Virginia

  • Metro area: Washington, D.C.
  • Population change: -1.10%
  • Median income: $163,662
  • Average home value: $1,120,836
  • Livability score: 77

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America. First GOBankingRates found the places with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The metro area for each location was found and only the metro areas with a population of 1 million or more were kept. With these suburbs isolated, the numerical and percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023 were found for each city using data from the American Community Survey Census from 2018 and 2023. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the American Community Survey. Only places with a median household income of $150,000 or more were kept for this study. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over were calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location were calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for November 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest percentage population increase first to show the places with the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 6, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

