30 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

The old adage that everything is bigger in Texas is true, considering the number of Lone Star State suburbs that are quickly growing in population and overall wealth.

To determine which American suburbs are among the wealthiest and fastest-growing, GOBankingRates sourced places from the U.S. Census American Community Survey with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with populations of 1 million or more were kept and the American Community Survey Census from 2018 and 2023 was referenced to determine each city’s numerical and percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023. Additional factors found for each location include median household income, average home value and livability score.

Key Findings

The three fastest-growing wealthy American suburbs are all based in Texas. Ranked in order are Fulshear (No. 1 with a population increase of 237%), Celina (No. 2 at 190%) and Prosper (No. 3 at 81%).

Ranked in order are Fulshear (No. 1 with a population increase of 237%), Celina (No. 2 at 190%) and Prosper (No. 3 at 81%). Texas is home to seven fast-growing wealthy suburbs, the most out of any state. They include Fulshear, Celina, Prosper, Flower Mound, Southlake, University Park and Colleyville.

California boasts the second-highest number of growing wealthy suburbs. The Golden State's five fastest-growing suburbs for wealth are Dublin, Eastvale, San Ramon, El Dorado Hills and North Tustin.

Take a look at America’s 30 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs.

1. Fulshear, Texas

Metro area: Houston

Houston Population change: +237%

+237% Median income: $178,398

$178,398 Average home value: $521,157

$521,157 Livability score: 71

2. Celina, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Dallas Population change: +190%

+190% Median income: $155,875

$155,875 Average home value: $611,512

$611,512 Livability score: 69

3. Prosper, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Dallas Population change: +81%

+81% Median income: $187,603

$187,603 Average home value: $823,356

$823,356 Livability score: 70

4. Erie, Colorado

Metro area: Denver

Denver Population change: +39%

+39% Median income: $163,644

$163,644 Average home value: $744,217

$744,217 Livability score: 76

5. Clarksburg, Maryland

Metro area: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Population change: +24%

+24% Median income: $178,641

$178,641 Average home value: $666,722

$666,722 Livability score: 64

6. Zionsville, Indiana

Metro area: Indianapolis

Indianapolis Population change: +20%

+20% Median income: $159,126

$159,126 Average home value: $614,241

$614,241 Livability score: 78

7. Redmond, Washington

Metro area: Seattle

Seattle Population change: +20%

+20% Median income: $162,099

$162,099 Average home value: $1,480,954

$1,480,954 Livability score: 88

8. Dublin, California

Metro area: San Francisco

San Francisco Population change: +19%

+19% Median income: $205,046

$205,046 Average home value: $1,488,417

$1,488,417 Livability score: 85

9. Parkland, Florida

Metro area: Miami

Miami Population change: +17%

+17% Median income: $200,156

$200,156 Average home value: $1,065,313

$1,065,313 Livability score: 67

10. Eastvale, California

Metro area: Riverside

Riverside Population change: +14%

+14% Median income: $161,322

$161,322 Average home value: $948,164

$948,164 Livability score: 63

11. San Ramon, California

Metro area: San Francisco

San Francisco Population change: +14%

+14% Median income: $197,358

$197,358 Average home value: $1,733,442

$1,733,442 Livability score: 87

12. El Dorado Hills, California

Metro area: Sacramento

Sacramento Population change: +11%

+11% Median income: $163,544

$163,544 Average home value: $908,158

$908,158 Livability score: 60

13. Bethesda, Maryland

Metro area: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Population change: +8%

+8% Median income: $191,348

$191,348 Average home value: $1,268,602

$1,268,602 Livability score: 79

14. Brentwood, Tennessee

Metro area: Nashville

Nashville Population change: +8%

+8% Median income: $184,720

$184,720 Average home value: $1,317,389

$1,317,389 Livability score: 72

15. Dublin, Ohio

Metro area: Columbus

Columbus Population change: +8%

+8% Median income: $155,282

$155,282 Average home value: $592,343

$592,343 Livability score: 77

16. Issaquah, Washington

Metro area: Seattle

Seattle Population change: +7%

+7% Median income: $153,786

$153,786 Average home value: $1,290,389

$1,290,389 Livability score: 88

17. McLean, Virginia

Metro area: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Population change: +7%

+7% Median income: $250,000

$250,000 Average home value: $1,544,325

$1,544,325 Livability score: 81

18. East Honolulu, Hawaii

Metro area: Urban Hololulu

Urban Hololulu Population change: +7%

+7% Median income: $158,398

$158,398 Average home value: $1,300,013

$1,300,013 Livability score: 87

19. Flower Mound, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Dallas Population change: +6%

+6% Median income: $157,737

$157,737 Average home value: $599,026

$599,026 Livability score: 71

20. North Tustin, California

Metro area: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Population change: +5%

+5% Median income: $186,250

$186,250 Average home value: $1,700,977

$1,700,977 Livability score: 62

21. Needham, Massachusetts

Metro area: Boston

Boston Population change: +4%

+4% Median income: $212,241

$212,241 Average home value: $1,491,734

$1,491,734 Livability score: 84

22. Milton, Massachusetts

Metro area: Boston

Boston Population change: +3%

+3% Median income: $178,053

$178,053 Average home value: $1,022,751

$1,022,751 Livability score: 77

23. Ridgewood, New Jersey

Metro area: New York, New York

New York, New York Population change: +3%

+3% Median income: $217,250

$217,250 Average home value: $1,090,056

$1,090,056 Livability score: 88

24. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Metro area: Boston

Boston Population change: +2%

+2% Median income: $250,000

$250,000 Average home value: $1,956,950

$1,956,950 Livability score: 85

25. Severna Park, Maryland

Metro area: Baltimore

Baltimore Population change: +2%

+2% Median income: $168,091

$168,091 Average home value: $708,100

$708,100 Livability score: 78

26. Olney, Maryland

Metro area: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Population change: +2%

+2% Median income: $171,766

$171,766 Average home value: $666,345

$666,345 Livability score: 81

27. Southlake, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Dallas Population change: 0.66%

0.66% Median income: $250,000

$250,000 Average home value: $1,215,002

$1,215,002 Livability score: 76

28. University Park, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Dallas Population change: 0.60%

0.60% Median income: $250,000

$250,000 Average home value: $2,334,151

$2,334,151 Livability score: 83

29. Colleyville, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Dallas Population change: -0.50%

-0.50% Median income: $203,566

$203,566 Average home value: $886,166

$886,166 Livability score: 79

30. Oakton, Virginia

Metro area: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Population change: -1.10%

-1.10% Median income: $163,662

$163,662 Average home value: $1,120,836

$1,120,836 Livability score: 77

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America. First GOBankingRates found the places with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The metro area for each location was found and only the metro areas with a population of 1 million or more were kept. With these suburbs isolated, the numerical and percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023 were found for each city using data from the American Community Survey Census from 2018 and 2023. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the American Community Survey. Only places with a median household income of $150,000 or more were kept for this study. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over were calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location were calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for November 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest percentage population increase first to show the places with the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 6, 2025.

