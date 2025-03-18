30 Analysts Have This To Say About Okta

During the last three months, 30 analysts shared their evaluations of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 6 9 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Okta, revealing an average target of $115.43, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $106.66, the current average has increased by 8.22%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Okta by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $106.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $105.00 $95.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $92.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Shaul Eyal Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $115.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $123.00 $107.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $109.00 $94.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $95.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $127.00 $110.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $110.00 $90.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $100.00 $94.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $90.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $96.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $108.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $94.00 $96.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $90.00 $100.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Okta. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Okta: A Closer Look

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Okta

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Okta displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Okta's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Okta's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

